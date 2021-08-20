 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 20
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Toyota 200, at Madison, Ill. (pre-race show at 8 p.m.)

BOXING

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas weigh-in

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Rod Trip: Virginia Tech"

DRAG RACING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Brainerd, Minn.

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Second Round, at Carnoustie, Scotland

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, Second Round, at Jersey City, N.J.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, Second Round

8:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, First Round, at Snoqualmie, Wash. (same-day tape)

4 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, at Prague (taped)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga 

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Oaks, Penn. vs. Lake Oswego, Oregon, at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Palm City, Fla. vs. Taylor, Mich.

5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Sioux Falls, S.D. vs. Lafayette, La.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series, Abilene, Texas vs. Sammamish, Wash.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Kansas City at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Baltimore

8 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Milwaukee

10 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers

MEN'S LACROSSE 

8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Chaos, at Albany, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 265, Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

NBA

3 p.m.; NBA TV, announcement of full 2011-22 NBA schedule

NFL 

8 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Kansas City at Arizona

8 p.m.; WSLS, NBC Sports Washington, NFL Network, Preseason, Cincinnati at Washington

SAILING

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, Denmark Sail Grand Prix

SOCCER

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Major League Soccer, San Jose at L.A. Galaxy

TENNIS

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open

7 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open

TRACK AND FIELD

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Under-20 Championships, at Nairobi, Kenya (delayed tape)

WNBA 

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Dallas

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Cummings, at Boyds, Md.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Waters

