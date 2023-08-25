AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Western at Geelong
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. and 9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix, Practice
3 p.m.; NBCSports.com, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
4 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250, Qualifying
5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
7:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250 (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
5:25 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix, Practice
CORNHOLE
7 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League Pro Invitational
FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Penn State at Virginia
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Wake Forest vs. Iowa, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Michigan at North Carolina
FISHING
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, San Juan International Billfish Tournament
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour Championship, Second Round, at Atlanta
3:45 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, First Round, at Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
6:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, First Round (same-day tape)
11:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, Second Round (same-day tape)
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Championships, Women, at San Jose, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; ESPN, Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE
10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Premier Lacrosse League, Atlas vs. Redwoods, at Herrimans, Utah
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Home Run Derby, at Williamsport, Pa. (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami
7 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; MASN, Colorado at Baltimore
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, L.A. Dodgers at Boston
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Kansas City at Seattle
NFL
8 p.m.; WDBJ, Preseason, Detroit at Carolina
8:15 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, New England at Tennessee
10 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, L.A. Chargers at San Francisco
SOCCER
3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Luton Town at Chelsea
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Radford at N.C. State
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Vancouver at York
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Alexander vs. Team Denham, at Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, U.S. Open, Qualifying, Third Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Cleveland and Winston-Salem
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, at Budapest, Hungary
1:30 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships
1 a.m. (Saturday); CNBC, World Championships, Women’s Marathon
WNBA
8 p.m.; Ion, Los Angeles at Atlanta
WOMEN’S RUGBY
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at St. George Illawarra
1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Wests at Sydney
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
12:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Morgan State at Virginia Tech
5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin vs. Baylor, at Minneapolis
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Rider at Virginia
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Quinnipiac at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, TCU at Minnesota