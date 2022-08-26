 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 26

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, Practice

10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, Practice

3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

CFL

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Saskatchewan at British Columbia

CORNHOLE

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Pro Shootout No. 8, at Ventura, Calif.

People are also reading…

CYCLING

9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 7

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Omega European Masters, Second Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, DP World Tour, Omega European Masters, Second Round

9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, Second Round, at Ontario, Canada

11:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Second Round, at Atlanta

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Second Round, Featured Groups

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Second Round, Featured Holes

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Second Round

4 p.m.; NBCSports.com, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, First Round, at Grand Blanc Township, Michigan

4 p.m.; NBCSports.com, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, at Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, First Round (same-day tape)

9 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Sand Springs (Okla). at Sapulpa (Okla.)

11:30 p.m.; MASN2, Serra (Calif.) at Long Beach Poly (Joined In Progress)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Home Run Derby, at Williamsport, Pa.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Tampa Bay at Boston

7 p.m.; MASN, Cincinnati at Washington

8 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Houston

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at St. Louis

10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Cleveland at Seattle

NFL

7 p.m.; WDBJ, Preseason, Buffalo at Carolina

8 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Seattle at Dallas

Midnight; NFL Network, Preseason, New England at Oakland (delayed tape)

RUGBY

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NRL Women's Premiership, Roosters at Broncos

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Queensland at South Sydney

SOCCER

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, BYU at Ohio St.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Indiana at Clemson

8 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Austin

10:15 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Portland

TENNIS

11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, U.S. Open Qualifying, at Flushing, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Granby

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at Lausanne, Switzerland

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Eastern Kentucky

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Troy at Georgia

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas at Ohio State

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic to miss US Open due to COVID vaccine status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert