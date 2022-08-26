Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 26

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, Practice
10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, Practice
3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
7:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
CFL
10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Saskatchewan at British Columbia
CORNHOLE
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Pro Shootout No. 8, at Ventura, Calif.
People are also reading…
CYCLING
9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 7
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Omega European Masters, Second Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland
9:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, DP World Tour, Omega European Masters, Second Round
9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, Second Round, at Ontario, Canada
11:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Second Round, at Atlanta
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Second Round, Featured Groups
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Second Round, Featured Holes
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Second Round
4 p.m.; NBCSports.com, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, First Round, at Grand Blanc Township, Michigan
4 p.m.; NBCSports.com, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, at Columbus, Ohio
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, First Round (same-day tape)
9 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Sand Springs (Okla). at Sapulpa (Okla.)
11:30 p.m.; MASN2, Serra (Calif.) at Long Beach Poly (Joined In Progress)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Home Run Derby, at Williamsport, Pa.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Tampa Bay at Boston
7 p.m.; MASN, Cincinnati at Washington
8 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Houston
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at St. Louis
10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Cleveland at Seattle
NFL
7 p.m.; WDBJ, Preseason, Buffalo at Carolina
8 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Seattle at Dallas
Midnight; NFL Network, Preseason, New England at Oakland (delayed tape)
RUGBY
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NRL Women's Premiership, Roosters at Broncos
5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Queensland at South Sydney
SOCCER
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, BYU at Ohio St.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Indiana at Clemson
8 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, L.A. FC at Austin
10:15 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Portland
TENNIS
11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, U.S. Open Qualifying, at Flushing, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Granby
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at Lausanne, Switzerland
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Eastern Kentucky
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Troy at Georgia
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas at Ohio State