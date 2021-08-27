Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Elimination Final, Greater Western Sydney at Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Qualifying Final, Brisbane at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, Practice
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Belgian Grand Prix, Formula One, Practice
CFL
7:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hamilton at Montreal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "College Football Road Trip: Clemson"
FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, UConn at Northwestern
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Penn State at Virginia
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, Women, Curtis Cup, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Conwy, Wales
11 a.m.; Peacock, Curtis Cup, Second Round
11 a.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, at Upper Arlington, Ohio
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, First Round, at Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Second Round, at Owings Mills, Md.
Midnight; Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, Second Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland (delayed tape)
4:45 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, Women, Curtis Cup, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Sapulpa (Okla.) at Sand Springs (Okla.)
10:30 p.m.; MASN2, game to be announced
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.; ESPN2; Professional Fighters League, Playoffs, Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, at Hollywood, Fla.
NFL
7:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), WZBJ (Comcast Ch. 14, Cox Ch. 22), Preseason, Pittsburgh at Carolina
8 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Minnesota at Kansas City
2 a.m. (Saturday); NFL Network, Preseason, Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets (delayed tape)
4:30 a.m. (Saturday); NFL Network, Preseason, Indianapolis at Detroit
PARALYMPICS
6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo, at Tokyo
5:30 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Triathlon; Track and Field
Midnight to 9 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Swimming; Track and Field; Goalball
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Melbourne
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Cincinnati at Columbus
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at Wofford
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Inter Miami at Orlando City
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, semifinals in Cleveland and Chicago
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Winston-Salem and Cleveland
WNBA
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at New York
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Seattle
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Lehigh at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Toledo at Virginia Tech
9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor vs. Minnesota, at Madison, Wis.