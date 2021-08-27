 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 27
Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Elimination Final, Greater Western Sydney at Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Qualifying Final, Brisbane at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, Practice

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Wawa 250, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Belgian Grand Prix, Formula One, Practice

CFL

7:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "College Football Road Trip: Clemson"

FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, UConn at Northwestern

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Penn State at Virginia

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, Women, Curtis Cup, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Conwy, Wales

11 a.m.; Peacock, Curtis Cup, Second Round

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, at Upper Arlington, Ohio

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, First Round, at Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Second Round, at Owings Mills, Md.

Midnight; Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, Second Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland (delayed tape)

4:45 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, Women, Curtis Cup, Final Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Sapulpa (Okla.) at Sand Springs (Okla.)

10:30 p.m.; MASN2, game to be announced

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga 

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.; ESPN2; Professional Fighters League, Playoffs, Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, at Hollywood, Fla.

NFL

7:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), WZBJ (Comcast Ch. 14, Cox Ch. 22), Preseason, Pittsburgh at Carolina

8 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Minnesota at Kansas City

2 a.m. (Saturday); NFL Network, Preseason, Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets (delayed tape)

4:30 a.m. (Saturday); NFL Network, Preseason, Indianapolis at Detroit

PARALYMPICS

6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo, at Tokyo

5:30 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Triathlon; Track and Field

Midnight to 9 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Swimming; Track and Field; Goalball

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Melbourne

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Cincinnati at Columbus 

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at Wofford

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Inter Miami at Orlando City 

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS

11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, semifinals in Cleveland and Chicago

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Winston-Salem and Cleveland

WNBA 

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at New York

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Seattle

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Lehigh at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Toledo at Virginia Tech

9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Baylor vs. Minnesota, at Madison, Wis.

