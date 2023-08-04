AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Western at Adelaide
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at Geelong
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice and Qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.
4 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Music City Grand Prix, Practice, at Nashville, Tenn.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, Henry Ford Health 200, at Brooklyn, Mich.
BOXING
9 p.m.; Showtime, Super Featherweights, Jordan White vs. Eridson Garcia, at Bethlehem, Penn.
CORNHOLE
People are also reading…
7 p.m.; ESPN2, ACL SuperHole IV Championship
FISHING
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Texas International Fishing Tournament
FITNESS
7 p.m.; ESPN, CrossFit Games
GOLF
9 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round
11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; Peacock, Western Amateur, match play, at Glenview, Ill.
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Second Round, at Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Adrenaline All-American Girls Game, at Frisco, Texas (taped)
10 p.m.; ESPNU, Adrenaline All-American Boys Game (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Chicago Cubs
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Cincinnati
6:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Tampa Bay at Detroit
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Baltimore
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Houston at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Boston
10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
MISCELLANEOUS "THE OCHO" EVENTS
9 a.m.; ESPN2, Extreme Axe & Knife Games
10 a.m.; ESPN2, Omegaball Women's Invitational
11 a.m.; ESPN2, BullShooter Invitational Shootout (electronic darts)
Noon; ESPN2, Omegaball Men's Invitational
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Professional Cue Sports League
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Adult Kickball Championship
4 p.m.; ESPN2, NWLA Wiffleball All-Star Game
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Major League Table Tennis
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Slippery Stairs
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Pillow Fight Championship
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Professional Fighters League Prelims, at San Antonio
9 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League Playoffs, Main Card
NFL
8 p.m.; NFL Network, rerun of "Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton"
9 p.m.; NFL Network, rerun of "Gold Jacket Class of 2023"
PICKLEBALL
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PPA Tour, Takeya Showcase, at Newport Beach, Calif.
SOCCER
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Round of 32, Club America at Chicago
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Canadian Premier League, Forge at Cavalry
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Round of 32, Monterrey at Portland
1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Round of 16, Switzerland vs. Spain, at Auckland, New Zealand
4 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Round of 16, Japan vs. Norway, at Wellington, New Zealand
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero,at Rosemont, Ill.
SWIMMING
12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Manchester, England
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Citi Open, Quarterfinals, at Washington, D.C.
11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Los Cabos Open, Semifinals
WNBA
8 p.m.; Ion, New York at Minnesota
YOUTH HOCKEY
1 p.m.; NHL Network, Hlinka Gretzky Cup (U-18), Semifinal, U.S. vs. Canada, at Breclav, Czechia