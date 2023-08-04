AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Western at Adelaide

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at Geelong

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice and Qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.

4 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Music City Grand Prix, Practice, at Nashville, Tenn.

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, Henry Ford Health 200, at Brooklyn, Mich.

BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, Super Featherweights, Jordan White vs. Eridson Garcia, at Bethlehem, Penn.

CORNHOLE

7 p.m.; ESPN2, ACL SuperHole IV Championship

FISHING

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Texas International Fishing Tournament

FITNESS

7 p.m.; ESPN, CrossFit Games

GOLF

9 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round

11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; Peacock, Western Amateur, match play, at Glenview, Ill.

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Second Round, at Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Adrenaline All-American Girls Game, at Frisco, Texas (taped)

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Adrenaline All-American Boys Game (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Cincinnati

6:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Tampa Bay at Detroit

7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Baltimore

7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Houston at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Boston

10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

MISCELLANEOUS "THE OCHO" EVENTS

9 a.m.; ESPN2, Extreme Axe & Knife Games

10 a.m.; ESPN2, Omegaball Women's Invitational

11 a.m.; ESPN2, BullShooter Invitational Shootout (electronic darts)

Noon; ESPN2, Omegaball Men's Invitational

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Professional Cue Sports League

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Adult Kickball Championship

4 p.m.; ESPN2, NWLA Wiffleball All-Star Game

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Major League Table Tennis

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Slippery Stairs

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Pillow Fight Championship

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Professional Fighters League Prelims, at San Antonio

9 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League Playoffs, Main Card

NFL

8 p.m.; NFL Network, rerun of "Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton"

9 p.m.; NFL Network, rerun of "Gold Jacket Class of 2023"

PICKLEBALL

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PPA Tour, Takeya Showcase, at Newport Beach, Calif.

SOCCER

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Round of 32, Club America at Chicago

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Canadian Premier League, Forge at Cavalry

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Round of 32, Monterrey at Portland

1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Round of 16, Switzerland vs. Spain, at Auckland, New Zealand

4 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Round of 16, Japan vs. Norway, at Wellington, New Zealand

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero,at Rosemont, Ill.

SWIMMING

12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Manchester, England

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Citi Open, Quarterfinals, at Washington, D.C.

11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Los Cabos Open, Semifinals

WNBA

8 p.m.; Ion, New York at Minnesota

YOUTH HOCKEY

1 p.m.; NHL Network, Hlinka Gretzky Cup (U-18), Semifinal, U.S. vs. Canada, at Breclav, Czechia