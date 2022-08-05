Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Essendon at Greater Western Sydney
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at Geelong
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia Tech" (reruns at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.)
GOLF
6 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Second Round, at Gullane, Scotland
9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, Second Round (same-day tape)
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Second Round, at Greensboro, N.C.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Second Round
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, at Calgary, Canada (same-day tape)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, Third Round
HOCKEY
7 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Semifinal, Canada vs. Finland, at Red Deer, Canada
10:30 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Semifinal, Czechia vs. Sweden
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
LACROSSE
9 p.m.; ESPN, Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Redwoods, at Denver
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Chicago
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Washington at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Cincinnati at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS LIVE SHOWS ON "THE OCHO"
8 a.m.; ESPN2, TurfWars Kickball Invitational
9 a.m.; ESPN2, World Axe Throwing League, Commissioners Cup
10 a.m.; ESPN2, AWA Wiffle Ball All-Star Game
11 a.m.; ESPN2, BullShooter Invitational Darts Shootout
Noon; ESPN2, U.S. Quadball Invitational
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Pro Breaking Tour Invitational
2 p.m.; ESPN2, "The Ocho Show"
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Pogopalooza Cup
4 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, SuperHole III Quarterfnals
5 p.m.; ESPN2, OmegaBall Invitational
6 p.m.; ESPN2, USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Slippery Stairs
8 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, SuperHole III Finals
9 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Air Guitar All-Star Air-Off
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League Playoffs, at New York
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Crystal Palace
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, North Carolina at Portland
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, at Rosemont, Ill.
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman
TENNIS
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Washington, San Jose and Los Cabos
1 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Washington and San Jose
WNBA
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles at Atlanta
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Washington at Chicago