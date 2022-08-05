 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Friday Aug. 5

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Essendon at Greater Western Sydney

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at Geelong

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Virginia Tech" (reruns at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.)

GOLF

6 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, Second Round, at Gullane, Scotland

9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, Second Round (same-day tape)

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, Second Round, at Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Second Round

People are also reading…

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, at Calgary, Canada (same-day tape)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, Third Round

HOCKEY

7 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Semifinal, Canada vs. Finland, at Red Deer, Canada

10:30 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Semifinal, Czechia vs. Sweden

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LACROSSE

9 p.m.; ESPN, Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Redwoods, at Denver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Chicago

7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Washington at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; MASN, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Cincinnati at Milwaukee

10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS LIVE SHOWS ON "THE OCHO"

8 a.m.; ESPN2, TurfWars Kickball Invitational

9 a.m.; ESPN2, World Axe Throwing League, Commissioners Cup

10 a.m.; ESPN2, AWA Wiffle Ball All-Star Game

11 a.m.; ESPN2, BullShooter Invitational Darts Shootout

Noon; ESPN2, U.S. Quadball Invitational

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Pro Breaking Tour Invitational

2 p.m.; ESPN2, "The Ocho Show"

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Pogopalooza Cup

4 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, SuperHole III Quarterfnals

5 p.m.; ESPN2, OmegaBall Invitational

6 p.m.; ESPN2, USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Slippery Stairs

8 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, SuperHole III Finals

9 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Air Guitar All-Star Air-Off

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League Playoffs, at New York

SOCCER

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Crystal Palace

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, North Carolina at Portland

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, at Rosemont, Ill.

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman

TENNIS

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Washington, San Jose and Los Cabos

1 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Washington and San Jose

WNBA

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles at Atlanta

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Washington at Chicago

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

World Triathlon to allow transgender athletes in women events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert