Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware

Sports TV listings for Friday Dec. 16

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, Miami of Ohio vs. UAB

3 p.m.; ESPN, Duluth Trading Cure Bowl, UTSA vs. Troy, at Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA FCS Semifinal, Incarnate Word at North Dakota State

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Division III Championship, Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), at Annapolis, Md.

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour/Champions Tour, PNC Championship, Pro-Am Tournament, at Orlando, Fla.

3 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

LACROSSE

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, National Lacrosse League, Panther City at Las Vegas

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Georgetown

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Marquette

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Golden State at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Denver at L.A. Lakers 

PICKLEBALL

2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Team Championships, at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Murray St. at Kentucky

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

