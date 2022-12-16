Sports TV listings for Friday Dec. 16

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, Miami of Ohio vs. UAB
3 p.m.; ESPN, Duluth Trading Cure Bowl, UTSA vs. Troy, at Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA FCS Semifinal, Incarnate Word at North Dakota State
7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Division III Championship, Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), at Annapolis, Md.
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour/Champions Tour, PNC Championship, Pro-Am Tournament, at Orlando, Fla.
3 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LACROSSE
10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, National Lacrosse League, Panther City at Las Vegas
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Georgetown
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Marquette
NBA
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Golden State at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Denver at L.A. Lakers
PICKLEBALL
2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Team Championships, at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Murray St. at Kentucky