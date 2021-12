Sports TV listings for Friday Dec. 17

BIATHLON

10 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 7.5k Sprint, at Annecy, France (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 10km Sprint (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; ESPN, Bahamas Bowl, Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, at Nassau, Bahamas

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Cure Bowl N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, at Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Division III Championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. North Central (Ill.), at Canton, Ohio

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship, New Mexico Military vs. Iowa Western, at Little Rock, Ark.

9:15 p.m.; ESPN2, FCS Semifinal, James Madison at N. Dakota State

GOLF

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PNC Championship Pro-Am, at Orlando, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) at Camden (N.J.)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; MASN2, Texas state championship games

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, State Champions Bowl Series, Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Highland (Ariz.), at Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, Liberty vs. East Carolina, at Charlotte, N.C.

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, at Charlotte, N.C.

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, Richmond vs. N.C. State, at Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Furman at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Creighton

9 p.m.; ACC Network, Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, Wake Forest vs. Charlotte, at Charlotte, N.C.

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Golden State at Boston

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Minnesota

NHL

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Winnipeg

SAILING

Midnight; CBS Sports Network, Australian Grand Prix

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING

8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, at Kearns, Utah

SOCCER

4:48 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, FIFA Arab Cup, Third-Place Match, Egypt vs. Qatar, at Doha, Qatar

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi and ATP Challenger tournaments in Rio de Janeiro and Maia

4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, SMU at Colorado

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA intrasquad exhibition

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

8 p.m.; NHL Network, U.S. vs. Canada, at St. Louis