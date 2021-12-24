 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Northwest Ace Hardware

Sports TV listings for Friday Dec. 24

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN, Hawaii Bowl, Memphis vs. Hawaii, at Honolulu

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert