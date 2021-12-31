 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Dec. 31

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.; ESPN, "College GameDay"

9 a.m.; SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Nation"

11 a.m.; ESPN, Gator Bowl, Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, at Jacksonville, Fla.

Noon; WDBJ, Sun Bowl, Washington St. vs. Central Michigan, at El, Paso, Texas

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Cotton Bowl pregame show

3:40 p.m.; ESPN, Cotton Bowl, College Football Playoff semifinal, Cincinnati vs. Alabama, traditional telecast, at Arlington, Texas

3:40 p.m.; ESPN2, Cotton Bowl, Command Center telecast with four views at same time

3:40 p.m.; ESPNU, Cotton Bowl, Skycast telecast

3:40 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Cotton Bowl, All-22 telecast with high vantage point showing all 22 players at same time

3:40 p.m.; SEC Network, Cotton Bowl, telecast featuring Alabama radio broadcast

7:40 p.m.; ESPN, Orange Bowl, College Football Playoff Semifinal, Georgia vs. Michigan, traditional telecast, at Miami

7:40 p.m.; ESPN2, Orange Bowl, Command Center telecast

7:40 p.m.; ESPNU, Orange Bowl, Skycast telecast

7:40 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Orange Bowl, All-22 telecast

7:40 p.m.; SEC Network, Orange Bowl, telecast featuring Georgia radio broadcast

CORNHOLE

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Open

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Under Armour All-America Game, Practice, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; SEC Network, High Point at Kentucky

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Hofstra at Elon

2 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Northeastern at William and Mary

NBA

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Portland at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Detroit

TENNIS

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, at Sydney, Australia

1:30 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Cup

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Washington State

