Sports TV listings for Friday Dec. 9

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BOXING

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Lopez-Martin weigh-in, at New York

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, FCS quarterfinals, Samford at North Dakota State

7 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Honors class, including Michael Vick, Thomas Jones and others

10:15 p.m.; ESPN2, FCS quarterfinals, William and Mary at Montana State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Michigan State

7:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Boston U. at Boston College

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Final, Pairs Free, at Torino, Italy

1:45 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Final, Rhythm Dance

3 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Final, Women's Short

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Mpumalanga, South Africa

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, First Round, at Naples, Fla.

5 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Grambling at Vanderbilt

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 289, Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, at Uncasville, Conn.

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Indiana

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at Dallas

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Seattle at Washington

SOCCER

10 a.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Quarterfinal, Croatia vs. Brazil, Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 9 a.m.)

2 p.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Quarterfinal, Netherlands vs. Argentina, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

6 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, NCAA Semifinal, Creighton vs. Syracuse, at Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, NCAA Semifinal, Pittsburgh vs. Indiana, at Cary, N.C.

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Exhibition, Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage, Men's Quarterfinals

