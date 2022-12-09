Sports TV listings for Friday Dec. 9

BOXING
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Lopez-Martin weigh-in, at New York
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, FCS quarterfinals, Samford at North Dakota State
7 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Honors class, including Michael Vick, Thomas Jones and others
10:15 p.m.; ESPN2, FCS quarterfinals, William and Mary at Montana State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Michigan State
7:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Boston U. at Boston College
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Final, Pairs Free, at Torino, Italy
1:45 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Final, Rhythm Dance
3 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Final, Women's Short
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Mpumalanga, South Africa
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, First Round, at Naples, Fla.
5 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Grambling at Vanderbilt
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 289, Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, at Uncasville, Conn.
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Indiana
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at Dallas
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Seattle at Washington
SOCCER
10 a.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Quarterfinal, Croatia vs. Brazil, Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 9 a.m.)
2 p.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Quarterfinal, Netherlands vs. Argentina, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)
6 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, NCAA Semifinal, Creighton vs. Syracuse, at Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, NCAA Semifinal, Pittsburgh vs. Indiana, at Cary, N.C.
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Exhibition, Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage, Men's Quarterfinals