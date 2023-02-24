COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Bryant at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Andre Dawson Classic,Florida A&M vs. Southern, at New Orleans
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Columbia at Virginia, doubleheader
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Andre Dawson Classic, Alabama State vs. Grambling
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Denver at W. Michigan
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Ohio St. at Minnesota
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open, Second Round, at Gurgaon, India
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour,Honda Classic, Second Round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
10:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round
3:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Fox Sports 1, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races
LACROSSE
5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Atlas, at Washington
7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Seattle vs. San Diego (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Saturday); MLB Network, Preseason, Northeastern vs. Boston (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Richmond at VCU
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Siena at Rider
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Seton Hall
9 p.m.; ESPN2, South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wyoming at Colorado St.
9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Air Force at UNLV
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Nevada at Fresno St.
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New York at Washington
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Miami at Milwaukee
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Oklahoma City at Phoenix
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Fulham
4:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF U-17 Championship, Semifinal, Mexico vs. Panama, at Guatemala City
7:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF U-17 Championship, Semifinal, Canada vs. U.S.
SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Dubai, Doha, Merida, Rio de Janeiro and Marseille
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon and 3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC indoor championships, Day 2, at Louisville
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Ohio St.
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Florida
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Auburn
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Five Meet with Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and Penn St.
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas