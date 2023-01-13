Sports TV listings for Friday Jan. 13

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 12 (same-day tape)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota-Duluth at Omaha
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Cup, continuation of coverage of First Round, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
9 a.m.; ESPN2, Latin America Amateur Championship, Second Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Second Round, at Honolulu
11 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Cup, Second Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Yale at Cornell
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Kent St. at Ohio
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Purdue
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Eastern Michigan at Akron
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Butler
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Bald Men on Campus" (season premiere)
9 p.m.; ESPN2, VCU at Dayton
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Michigan St. at Illinois
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah St. at Nevada
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New York at Washington
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Golden State at San Antonio, at the Alamodome
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Denver at L.A. Clippers
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Winnipeg at Pittsburgh
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa
TENNIS
8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open and Hobart International Finals
12:30 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Adelaide International Finals
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
10 a.m.; ESPNU, Women's Skiing Super G Final, at Lake Placid, N.Y.
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Cross Country Skiing Mixed Team Sprint Final
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Kentucky
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Missouri
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Auburn at Florida
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Arkansas
WRESTLING
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Nebraska
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Northwestern at Iowa