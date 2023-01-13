 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Jan. 13

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 12 (same-day tape)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota-Duluth at Omaha

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Cup, continuation of coverage of First Round, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

9 a.m.; ESPN2,  Latin America Amateur Championship, Second Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Second Round, at Honolulu

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Cup, Second Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Yale at Cornell

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Kent St. at Ohio

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Purdue

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Eastern Michigan at Akron

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Butler

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Bald Men on Campus" (season premiere)

9 p.m.; ESPN2, VCU at Dayton

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Michigan St. at Illinois

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah St. at Nevada

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New York at Washington

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Golden State at San Antonio, at the Alamodome

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Denver at L.A. Clippers

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Winnipeg at Pittsburgh

SOCCER

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa

TENNIS

8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open and Hobart International Finals

12:30 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Adelaide International Finals

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

10 a.m.; ESPNU, Women's Skiing Super G Final, at Lake Placid, N.Y.

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Cross Country Skiing Mixed Team Sprint Final

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Kentucky

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Missouri

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Auburn at Florida

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Arkansas

WRESTLING

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Nebraska

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Northwestern at Iowa

