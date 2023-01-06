Sports TV listings for Friday Jan. 6

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 6 (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, at Maui, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Geico High School Basketball Showcase, Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Simeon (Ill.), at La Porte, Ind.
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LACROSSE
10:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, National Lacrosse League, Philadelphia at Las Vegas
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Western Michigan at Toledo
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Detroit Mercy at Wright St.
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Akron at Ball St.
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Stanford at California
NBA
7:45 p.m. ESPN, Brooklyn at New Orleans
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at Oklahoma City
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Miami at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Nashville at Washington
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup semifinals and Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open quarterfinals
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup semifinals and Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open semifinals
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Columbia at Princeton
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Michigan St. at Alabama
9 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Utah
WRESTLING
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Cornell at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Chattanooga at VMI
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Indiana
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Wisconsin