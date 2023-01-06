 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Jan. 6

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 6 (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, at Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Geico High School Basketball Showcase, Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Simeon (Ill.), at La Porte, Ind.

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

LACROSSE

10:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, National Lacrosse League, Philadelphia at Las Vegas

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Western Michigan at Toledo

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Detroit Mercy at Wright St.

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Akron at Ball St.

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Stanford at California

NBA

7:45 p.m. ESPN, Brooklyn at New Orleans

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at Oklahoma City

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Miami at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Nashville at Washington

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup semifinals and Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open quarterfinals

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup semifinals and Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open semifinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Columbia at Princeton

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Michigan St. at Alabama

9 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Utah

WRESTLING

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Cornell at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Chattanooga at VMI

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Indiana

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Wisconsin

