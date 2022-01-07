 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Jan. 7

BASEBALL

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican League, Semifinal, Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez

BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, Featherweights, Luis Nunez vs. Carlos Arrieta; Lightweights, Starling Castillo vs. Otar Eranosyan; Super Featherweights, Edwin De Los Santos vs. William Foster III, at Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE HOCKEY 

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan St.

FIGURE SKATING

4:30 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Women's Free, at Nashville, Tenn.

GOLF

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, at Kapalua, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Oak Hill Academy vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), at La Porte, Ind.

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Kent St. at Ohio

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Georgetown

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Milwaukee at Detroit

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Brown at Harvard

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Butler

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at Brooklyn

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Chicago

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at L.A. Lakers

NHL 

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at St. Louis

SPEED SKATING

6 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, at Milwaukee

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Melbourne 

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of ATP Cup semifinal and WTA tournament semifinals in Adelaide and Melbourne 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington St. at Arizona

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Stanford

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Centenary at LSU

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Ohio State at Arkansas

WRESTLING

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa

