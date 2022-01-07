Sports TV listings for Friday Jan. 7

BASEBALL
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican League, Semifinal, Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez
BOXING
9 p.m.; Showtime, Featherweights, Luis Nunez vs. Carlos Arrieta; Lightweights, Starling Castillo vs. Otar Eranosyan; Super Featherweights, Edwin De Los Santos vs. William Foster III, at Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan St.
FIGURE SKATING
4:30 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, Nashville, Tenn.
8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Championships, Women's Free, at Nashville, Tenn.
GOLF
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, at Kapalua, Hawaii
People are also reading…
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Oak Hill Academy vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), at La Porte, Ind.
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Kent St. at Ohio
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Georgetown
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Milwaukee at Detroit
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Brown at Harvard
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Butler
NBA
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at Brooklyn
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Chicago
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Atlanta at L.A. Lakers
NHL
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at St. Louis
SPEED SKATING
6 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, at Milwaukee
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Melbourne
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of ATP Cup semifinal and WTA tournament semifinals in Adelaide and Melbourne
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington St. at Arizona
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Stanford
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Centenary at LSU
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Ohio State at Arkansas
WRESTLING
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa