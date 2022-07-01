 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, roanoke.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hopkins-Lacy Branch Group

Sports TV listings for Friday July 1

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Geelong

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Practice, at Towcester, England

10:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Practice

3:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Practice

5:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Elkhart, Wis.

CORNHOLE

10 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, Final Chase

CYCLING

10 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage One, at Copenhagen, Denmark (pre-race show at 9:30 a.m.)

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Irish Open, Second Round, at Kilkenny, Ireland

People are also reading…

2 p.m.; Peacock, Icons Series, Team USA (including Fred Couples, Michael Vick and Michael Phelps) vs. Team Rest of the World (including Ernie Els, Ash Barty and Canelo Alvarez), at Jersey City, N.J.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Second Round, at Silvis, Ill.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.; ESPNU, GEICO National Championship Tournament, Final, at Baton Rouge, La.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Boys Semifinal, at Columbia, Md.

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Boys Semifinal,

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Girls Championship

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Boys Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Texas at N.Y. Mets

8 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Minnesota

8 p.m.; Apple TV+, L.A. Angels at Houston

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," final show

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League, Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young, at Atlanta

NBA

Noon; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"

4:30 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today: Free Agency Special"

6 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"

7 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today: Free Agency Special"

SOCCER

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Semifinal, Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Semifinal, U.S. vs. Honduras, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras

TENNIS

6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London

WNBA

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles at Dallas

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Minnesota

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert