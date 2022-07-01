Sports TV listings for Friday July 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Practice, at Towcester, England
10:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Practice
3:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Practice
5:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Elkhart, Wis.
CORNHOLE
10 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, Final Chase
CYCLING
10 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage One, at Copenhagen, Denmark (pre-race show at 9:30 a.m.)
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Irish Open, Second Round, at Kilkenny, Ireland
People are also reading…
2 p.m.; Peacock, Icons Series, Team USA (including Fred Couples, Michael Vick and Michael Phelps) vs. Team Rest of the World (including Ernie Els, Ash Barty and Canelo Alvarez), at Jersey City, N.J.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Second Round, at Silvis, Ill.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, GEICO National Championship Tournament, Final, at Baton Rouge, La.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Boys Semifinal, at Columbia, Md.
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Boys Semifinal,
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Girls Championship
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Boys Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Texas at N.Y. Mets
8 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Minnesota
8 p.m.; Apple TV+, L.A. Angels at Houston
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham," final show
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League, Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlin Young, at Atlanta
NBA
Noon; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"
4:30 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today: Free Agency Special"
6 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agent Fever"
7 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today: Free Agency Special"
SOCCER
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Semifinal, Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Semifinal, U.S. vs. Honduras, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras
TENNIS
6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London
WNBA
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles at Dallas
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Minnesota