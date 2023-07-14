AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Fremantle at Collingwood
2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Port Adelaide at Carlton
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Essendon at Geelong
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Honda Indy Toronto, Practice
5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ambetter Health 200, Practice and Qualifying, at Loudon, N.H.
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Qualifying, at Morrison, Colo.
CORNHOLE
7 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, Pro Shootout No. 8
8 p.m.; ESPN2, SuperHole IV, Prelim No. 8
People are also reading…
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 13, Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France
2 a.m. (Saturday); USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 13 (delayed tape)
DIVING
7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, at Fukuoka, Japan
FISHING
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic, at Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, Scottish Open, Second Round
1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, at Akron, Ohio
3:30 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Second Round, at Sylvania, Ohio
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Second Round, at Nicholasville, Ky.
4 p.m.; Peacock; Celebrity tournament, American Century Championship, First Round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev.
7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dana Open, Second Round (same-day tape)
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Celebrity tournament, American Century Championship, First Round (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN2, Miami at Baltimore
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, San Francisco at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
8 p.m.; MASN, Washington at St. Louis
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels
NBA
4:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Washington
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, L.A. Clippers vs. Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Boston vs. New York
7 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Dallas vs. Indiana
8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Miami vs. Denver
9 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, San Antonio vs. Detroit
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Utah vs. Phoenix
11 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers
PICKLEBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Pickle4 Ballpark Series, at Fenway Park
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Pacific at York
TENNIS
7 a.m.; ESPN, "Breakfast at Wimbledon"
8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Men's Semifinals, at London
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Paris
3 a.m. (Saturday); Peacock, World Para Championships
WNBA
4 p.m.; ESPN, WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge, at Las Vegas