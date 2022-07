Sports TV listings for Friday July 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Carlton

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Indy Toronto, Practice

5 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice and Qualifying, at Loudon, N.H.

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Morrison, Colo. (same-day tape)

BOXING

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Barboza-Zorrilla undercard, at Temecula, Calif.

9 p.m.; ESPN, Junior Welterweights, Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla, Heavyweights, Austin Brooks vs. Victor Saravia, Lightweights, Raymond Muratalla vs. Jair Valtierra

CORNHOLE

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League, Pro Shootout No. 5, at Triadelphia, W.Va.

CYCLING

7:20 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 13, Bourg-d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne, France

3 p.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 13 (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m. to 3 p.m.; USA Network, British Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at St. Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, at Midland, Mich.

3 p.m.; Peacock, British Open Cham, Second Round

4 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the Open"

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, Second Round, at Truckee, Calif.

5 a.m. (Saturday); USA Network, British Open, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MASN, Atlanta at Washington

7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

8:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Pittsburgh at Colorado

9:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Arizona at San Diego

NBA

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, L.A. Clippers vs. Utah

6 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Denver

7 p.m.; ESPN, Las Vegas Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Golden State

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Sacramento vs. Phoenix

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Indiana vs. Washington

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Miami vs. Toronto

11 p.m.; ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, UEFA Championship, Group Stage, Austria vs. Norway, at Brighton, England

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, America Cup, First Round, Argentina vs. Uruguay, at Armenia, Colombia

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Pacific at York

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, America Cup, First Round, Peru vs. Venezuela, at Armenia, Colombia

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Queretaro at Juarez

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in Newport, Bastad, Lausanne and Budapest

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Bastad, Lausanne and Budapest

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon; Peacock, World Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

8 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships, Evening Session

WATER POLO

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, U.S. Men's National Team vs. Italy, at Stanford, Calif.

WNBA

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Indiana

WORLD GAMES

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Day 8 highlights