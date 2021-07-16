 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday July 16
Sports TV listings for Friday July 16

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Greater Western Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Western at Gold Coast

2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Hawthorn at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Practice, at Silverstone, United Kingdom

12:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, Qualifying 

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 19, Mourenx to Libourne

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, British Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Sandwich, England

3 p.m.; Peacock, British Open, Second Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the Open"

3 p.m. Peacock, U.S. Girls Junior Championship, semifinals, at Chevy Chase, Md.

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, Second Round, at Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, at Midland, Mich. (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, British Open, Third Round, at Sandwich, England

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Detroit, Game 1

7 p.m.; MASN, San Diego at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 

8 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Kansas City

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Exhibition, Australia vs. U.S., at Las Vegas

7 p.m.; ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, First Round, We Are D3 vs. Team Challenge ALS, at Wichita, Kan.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, The Basketball Tournament, First Round, Ex-Pats (Patriot League) vs. AfterShocks (Wichita State), at Wichita, Kan.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview

9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 262, Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz, at Uncasville, Conn.

NBA

3 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Finals press conferences

RUGBY

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, St. George Illawarra at Manly Warringah

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Newcastle at Melbourne

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Suriname vs. Costa Rica, at Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest and Lausanne

4:30 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest and Lausanne

VA. TECH "SCHOOL TAKEOVER" ON ACCN

6 a.m. and 8 p.m.; ACC Network, 2021 UVa-Virginia Tech baseball game

9 a.m.; ACC Network, 2021 ACC indoor track and field championships

11 a.m.; ACC Network, 2021 UVa-Virginia Tech softball game

1 p.m. and 11 p.m.; ACC Network, 2020 UVa-Virginia Tech football game

4 p.m.; ACC Network, 2021 Duke-Virginia Tech men's basketball game

6 p.m.; ACC Network, 2021 N.C. State-Virginia Tech wrestling match

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Exhibition, Australia vs. U.S., at Las Vegas

X GAMES

9 p.m.; ESPN, X Games, BMX, Skateboard and Moto X

