Sports TV listings for Friday July 2

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180, Practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech 240, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria
CORNHOLE
9 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League Championships, Final Chase, at Valley Forge, Penn.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Irish Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at County Antrim, Northern Ireland
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, at Endicott, N.Y.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, at Detroit
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, at The Colony, Texas
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
LACROSSE
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Girls National Championship, at Farmington, Conn.
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "Dream Big: The Story of Boston College Lacrosse"
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Midnight; CBS Sports Network, Combate Global, at Miami
NHL
8 p.m.; WSLS, Stanley Cup Finals. Game 3, Tampa Bay at Montreal
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Quarterfinal, Spain vs. Switzerland, at St. Petersburg, Russia
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Quarterfinal, Italy vs. Belgium, at Munich
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, Quarterfinal, Peru vs. Paraguay, at Goiania, Brazil
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, first round, Bermuda vs. Barbados
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, Quarterfinal, Brazil vs. Chile, at Rio de Janeiro
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, first round, Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat
TENNIS
6 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London
11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London
WNBA
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Chicago at Dallas
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas at Los Angeles