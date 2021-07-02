 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday July 2
Sports TV listings for Friday July 2

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Henry 180, Practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech 240, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria

CORNHOLE

9 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League Championships, Final Chase, at Valley Forge, Penn.

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Irish Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at County Antrim, Northern Ireland

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, at Endicott, N.Y.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, at Detroit

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, at The Colony, Texas

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LACROSSE

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Girls National Championship, at Farmington, Conn.

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "Dream Big: The Story of Boston College Lacrosse"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Midnight; CBS Sports Network, Combate Global, at Miami

NHL

8 p.m.; WSLS, Stanley Cup Finals. Game 3, Tampa Bay at Montreal

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Quarterfinal, Spain vs. Switzerland, at St. Petersburg, Russia

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Quarterfinal, Italy vs. Belgium, at Munich

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, Quarterfinal, Peru vs. Paraguay, at Goiania, Brazil

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, first round, Bermuda vs. Barbados

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, Quarterfinal, Brazil vs. Chile, at Rio de Janeiro

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, first round, Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat

TENNIS

6 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London

11:30 a.m.; ESPN2, Wimbledon, Third Round, at London

WNBA

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Chicago at Dallas

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas at Los Angeles

