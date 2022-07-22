Sports TV listings for Friday, July 2022

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, continuation of coverage of Fremantle at Richmond
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Melbourne at Western
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, French Grand Prix, Practice, at Le Castellet, France
10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, French Grand Prix, Practice
1:15 p.m.; ESPNU, W Series France, Qualifying
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa.
4:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Hy-Vee Deals.com 250, Practice, at Newton, Iowa
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, General Tires Delivers 200, at Long Pond, Pa.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Round of 64, India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni), at Syracuse, N.Y.
9 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Round of 64, We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni), at Wichita, Kansas
CFL
9 p.m.; ESPN2, at Winnipeg at Edmonton
CORNHOLE
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League, Pro Shootout No. 6, Semifinals, at Lakeland, Fla.
CYCLING
7:10 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 19, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France
8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 19
EXTREME SPORTS
9 p.m.; ESPN, X Games 2022, at Southern California
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France
7 a.m.; Peacock, Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, Second Round, at Auchterarder, Scotland
9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round
11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round
11:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, Second Round
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Second Round, at Blaine, Minn.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Girls' Junior Amateur Championship, Semifinals, at Bowling Green, Ky.
3:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Cazoo Classic, Second Round, at Liverpool, United Kingdom (taped)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia
8 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Arizona
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Seattle
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 283, Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson, at Tacoma, Wash.
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, UEFA Championship, Quarterfinal, Belgium vs. Sweden, at Leigh, England
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Champions Tour, Juventus vs. Chivas de Guadalajara, at Las Vegas
1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Cavalry at Pacific (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo
TRACK AND FIELD
9:15 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, at Eugene, Ore.
8:30 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships
WNBA
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Connecticut at Minnesota
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dallas at Chicago
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Phoenix