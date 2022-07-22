Sports TV listings for Friday, July 2022

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, continuation of coverage of Fremantle at Richmond

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Melbourne at Western

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, French Grand Prix, Practice, at Le Castellet, France

10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, French Grand Prix, Practice

1:15 p.m.; ESPNU, W Series France, Qualifying

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa.

4:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Hy-Vee Deals.com 250, Practice, at Newton, Iowa

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, General Tires Delivers 200, at Long Pond, Pa.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Round of 64, India Rising vs. Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni), at Syracuse, N.Y.

9 p.m.; ESPNU, TBT Round of 64, We Are D3 vs. AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni), at Wichita, Kansas

CFL

9 p.m.; ESPN2, at Winnipeg at Edmonton

CORNHOLE

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League, Pro Shootout No. 6, Semifinals, at Lakeland, Fla.

CYCLING

7:10 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 19, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, France

8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 19

EXTREME SPORTS

9 p.m.; ESPN, X Games 2022, at Southern California

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.; Peacock, Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, Second Round, at Auchterarder, Scotland

9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round

11:30 a.m.; Peacock, Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round

11:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, Second Round

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Second Round, at Blaine, Minn.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Girls' Junior Amateur Championship, Semifinals, at Bowling Green, Ky.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Cazoo Classic, Second Round, at Liverpool, United Kingdom (taped)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia

8 p.m.; Apple TV Plus, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Arizona

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Seattle

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 283, Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson, at Tacoma, Wash.

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, UEFA Championship, Quarterfinal, Belgium vs. Sweden, at Leigh, England

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Champions Tour, Juventus vs. Chivas de Guadalajara, at Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Cavalry at Pacific (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Hamburg, Gstaad and Palermo

TRACK AND FIELD

9:15 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

8:30 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships

WNBA

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Connecticut at Minnesota

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Dallas at Chicago

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Phoenix