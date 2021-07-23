 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday July 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, GWS at Essendon

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, St. Kilda at West Coast

BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, WBA Interim Super Featherweight Championship, Kelvin Henderson vs. Isaiah Steen, welterweights, Janelson Figueroa vs. Shinard Bunch, featherweights, Martino Jules vs. Aram Avagyan, at Grand Island, Neb. 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Media Day press conferences, Day 2

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Media Day special

GOLF

7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Open Championship, Second Round, at Sunningdale, England

7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, Second Round, at Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Junior Amateur semifinals, at Pinehurst

3:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Cazoo Open, Second Round, at Newport, Wales (same-day tape)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Arizona at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Washington at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, First Round, Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni) vs. Ballinteers (Tennessee alumni), at Columbus, Ohio

9 p.m.; ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, First Round, Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni) vs. Mid American Unity, at Columbus, Ohio

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview

NHL

8 p.m.; ESPN2, NHL Amateur Draft

OLYMPICS

6:55 a.m.; WSLS, Opening Ceremony

11 a.m.; WSLS, Special edition of the "Today" show

1 p.m.; WSLS, Olympics preview

7:30 p.m.; WSLS, Opening Ceremony (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.; USA Network, Rowing and cycling

10 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Singles and Doubles Tennis

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, 3x3 Basketball and archery (delayed tape)

12:35 a.m. (Saturday); WSLS, Special edition of "The Tonight Show"

1 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, Women's Water Polo, U.S. vs. Japan

2:10 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, Softball, U.S. vs. Mexico

3:30 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, 3x3 basketball and archery

4:30 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, Women's soccer, Sweden vs. Australia

RUGBY

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Storm at Cowboys

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Gstaad, Umag, Palermo and Gdynia

9:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Mifel Open semifinals, at Los Cabos, Mexico

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Gstaad, Umag, Palermo and Gdynia

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited (pro) games, at Germantown, Md.

