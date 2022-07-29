Sports TV listings for Friday July 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Fremantle
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at Sydney
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Western at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, Practice
9:30 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Gallagher Grand Prix, Practice, at Indianapolis
10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, Practice
1 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Gallagher Grand Prix, Qualifying
1:15 p.m.; ESPNU, W Series, Qualifying, at Mogyorod, Hungary
3 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Practice and Qualifying, at Indianapolis
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, TSports 200, Qualifying, at Indianapolis
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, Reese's 200, at Indianapolis
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, TSport 200 (pre-race show at 8 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Quarterfinal, Blue Collar U. (Buffalo alumni) vs. Heartfire, at Dayton, Ohio
9 p.m.; ESPN, TBT Quarterfinal, Red Scare (Dayton alumni) vs. Best Virginia (WVU alumni), at, Dayton, Ohio
CFL
9 p.m.; ESPN2, British Columbia at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Southern Conference media day, at Asheville, N.C. (taped)
CYCLING
8:15 a.m.; Peacock, Women's Tour de France, Stage 6
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Open, Second Round, at Southport, England
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour/LEPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, Second Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, at Detroit
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, U.S. Junior Amateur Semifinals, at Bandon, Ore.
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races, at Saratoga
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Cincinnati
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Detroit at Toronto
7 p.m.; MASN, St. Louis at Washington
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at San Diego
10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago Cubs at San Francisco
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.; ESPN2, English League Championship, Burnley at Huddersfield
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, The America Cup, Third-Place Match, Argentina vs. Paraguay, at Armenia, Colombia
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Toluca at Juárez
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Seattle at LAFC
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited,Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, at Rosemont, Ill.
SWIMMING
8 p.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, U.S. national championships, at Irvine, Calif.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Kitzbuhel, Atlanta, Umag, Prague and Warsaw
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open Quarterfinals
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Indiana
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New York at Chicago