Sports TV listings for Friday July 9, 2021
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Fremantle at Hawthorn

2:30: a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Carlton

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Corn Belt 150, Qualifying, at Knoxville, Iowa

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Corn Belt 150, at Knoxville, Iowa (pre-race show at 8 p.m.)

CYCLING

5:55 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne

6:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, Second Round, at North Berwick, Scotland

Noon; Peacock, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, at Omaha, Neb.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, at Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, Second Round, at Silvis, Ill.

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Celebrity tournament, American Century Championship, First Round, at Stateline, Nev.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, at Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, Second Round, at Sylvania, Ohio (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LACROSSE

8 p.m.; Peacock, Premier Lacrosse League, Waterdogs vs. Cannons, at Eagan, Minn.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MASN, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

8 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Houston

9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at San Francisco

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN, UFC preview

RUGBY

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, North Queensland at South Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Sydney at Canterbury

SOCCER

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America third-place match, Peru vs. Colombia, at Brasília, Brazil

SURFING

9 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona Open Mexico

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Hamburg European Open, Quarterfinals

8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Men's Semifinals, at London

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Monaco

7 p.m.; ESPN2, American Track League, Stars and Stripes Classic, at Atlanta

WNBA 

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Connecticut

7 p.m.; NBATV, New York at Indiana

9 p.m.; ESPN, Seattle at Phoenix

