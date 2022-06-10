 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday June 10

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, St. Kilda at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice

9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice

4:25 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

BOWLING

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Part II (taped)

BOXING

9 p.m.; Showtime, Heavyweights, Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi, and Heavyweights, George Arias vs. Alante Green, and Lightweights, Tyler Tomlin vs. Chann Thonson, at Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Texas at East Carolina

3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Oklahoma at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Notre Dame at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Louisville at Texas A&M

CORNHOLE

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, ACL Pro Shootout No. 3, at Las Vegas

CYCLING

8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 6

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round, at Halmstad, Sweden

9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Women, The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. Great Britain, First Round, at Ardmore, Pa.

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, at Galloway, N.J.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, at Toronto

6:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, at Madison, Wis. (same-day tape)

8:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, at Greer, S.C. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Belmont Stakes preview

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington

8 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Kansas City

8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Tampa Bay at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels

NBA

9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 4, Golden State at Boston (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, France at Austria

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.; ESPN3, NCAA Outdoor Championships, at Eugene, Ore.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Outdoor Championships

WNBA

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Seattle at Dallas

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Phoenix

