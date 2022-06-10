Sports TV listings for Friday June 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, St. Kilda at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice
9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Practice
4:25 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
BOWLING
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA King of the Lanes, Part II (taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.; Showtime, Heavyweights, Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi, and Heavyweights, George Arias vs. Alante Green, and Lightweights, Tyler Tomlin vs. Chann Thonson, at Verona, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Texas at East Carolina
3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Oklahoma at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Notre Dame at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Louisville at Texas A&M
CORNHOLE
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, ACL Pro Shootout No. 3, at Las Vegas
CYCLING
8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 6
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round, at Halmstad, Sweden
9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Women, The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. Great Britain, First Round, at Ardmore, Pa.
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, at Galloway, N.J.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, at Toronto
6:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, at Madison, Wis. (same-day tape)
8:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, at Greer, S.C. (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Belmont Stakes preview
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington
8 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Kansas City
8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Tampa Bay at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels
NBA
9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 4, Golden State at Boston (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, France at Austria
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.; ESPN3, NCAA Outdoor Championships, at Eugene, Ore.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Outdoor Championships
WNBA
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Seattle at Dallas
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Atlanta at Phoenix