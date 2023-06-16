AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at Richmond
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Practice, at Montreal
4 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
4:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Practice
CFL
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Oral Roberts vs. TCU, at Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Virginia vs. Florida, traditional telecast
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College World Series, Virginia vs. Florida, Ump Cam telecast
10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC," at Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
9:40 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Los Angeles
1 p.m.; USA Network, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Second Round
3 p.m.; Peacock, "U.S. Open All Access"
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, at Belmont, Mich.
8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Open, Second Round
11 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open"
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:15 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
7 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington
8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago White Sox at Seattle
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 297, Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero, at Chicago
10 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League, at Atlanta
RUGBY
12:55 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Newcastle
SAILING
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, U.S. Sail Grand Prix, at Chicago
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro Qualifying, England at Malta
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, International Friendly, Germany at Poland
6:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, First Round, Martinique vs. Saint Lucia, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro Qualifying, Gibraltar vs. France, at Almancil, Portugal (same-day tape)
9:15 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, First Round, Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch
WNBA
8 p.m.; Ion, Phoenix at Washington
10 p.m.; Ion, Minnesota at Los Angeles