AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at Richmond

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Practice, at Montreal

4 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Practice, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

4:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Practice

CFL

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Oral Roberts vs. TCU, at Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Virginia vs. Florida, traditional telecast

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College World Series, Virginia vs. Florida, Ump Cam telecast

10 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC," at Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

9:40 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Los Angeles

1 p.m.; USA Network, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Second Round

3 p.m.; Peacock, "U.S. Open All Access"

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, at Belmont, Mich.

8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Open, Second Round

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open"

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:15 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

7 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Washington

8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago White Sox at Seattle

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 297, Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero, at Chicago

10 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League, at Atlanta

RUGBY

12:55 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Newcastle

SAILING

5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, U.S. Sail Grand Prix, at Chicago

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro Qualifying, England at Malta

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, International Friendly, Germany at Poland

6:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, First Round, Martinique vs. Saint Lucia, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Euro Qualifying, Gibraltar vs. France, at Almancil, Portugal (same-day tape)

9:15 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Gold Cup, First Round, Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Stuttgart, Nottingham and s-Hertogenbosch

WNBA

8 p.m.; Ion, Phoenix at Washington

10 p.m.; Ion, Minnesota at Los Angeles