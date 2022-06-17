Sports TV listings for Friday June 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Western at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Practice, at Montreal
4:55 p.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Practice
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
4 p.m.; ESPN2, Artur Beterbiev-Joe Smith Jr. Weigh-In, at New York
CFL
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Winnipeg at Ottawa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, at Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Notre Dame vs. Texas
People are also reading…
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
6:45 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Brookline, Mass.
9:30 a.m.; USA Network, U.S. Open, Second Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, Second Round, at Belmont, Mich.
4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Open, Second Round
7 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, Second Round
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.; Peacock, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
4:30 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; MLB Network, MLB Draft Combine, at San Diego
1 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 1
6 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 2
8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago White Sox at Houston
10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Professional Fighters League prelims, at Atlanta
10 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League, Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham
WNBA
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Seattle at Connecticut