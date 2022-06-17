 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Friday June 17

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Western at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

1:55 p.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Practice, at Montreal

4:55 p.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Canadian Grand Prix, Practice

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING

4 p.m.; ESPN2, Artur Beterbiev-Joe Smith Jr. Weigh-In, at New York

CFL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Winnipeg at Ottawa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, at Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Notre Dame vs. Texas

People are also reading…

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"

6:45 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Brookline, Mass.

9:30 a.m.; USA Network, U.S. Open, Second Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, Second Round, at Belmont, Mich.

4 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Open, Second Round

7 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, Second Round

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.; Peacock, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4:30 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MLB Network, MLB Draft Combine, at San Diego

1 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 1

6 p.m.; MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 2

8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago White Sox at Houston

10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Professional Fighters League prelims, at Atlanta

10 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League, Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of quarterfinals in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

WNBA

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Seattle at Connecticut

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Jordanian Lion' prowling for MMA world title glory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert