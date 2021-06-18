Sports TV listings for Friday June 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPNU; Formula One, French Grand Prix, Practice
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Rackley Roofing 200, Practice, at Nashville, Tenn.
4 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice, at Nashville, Tenn.
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Rackley Roofing 200, Qualifying, at Nashville, Tenn.
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Rackley Roofing 200, at Nashville, Tenn. (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, French Grand Prix, Practice
GOLF
8 a.m. and 10 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"
10:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, at Grand Rapids, Mich.
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Second Round, at La Jolla, Calif.
6 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Second Round
9 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Second Round
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, at Ascot, England
Noon; MASN, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Atlanta
7 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MASN2, N.Y. Mets at Washington
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview
NBA
7:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 6, Philadelphia at Atlanta
10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 6, Utah at L.A. Clippers
NHL
8 p.m.; USA Network, Western Conference finals, Game 4, Vegas at Montreal
SOCCER
8:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Sweden vs. Slovakia, at St. Petersburg, Russia
11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Croatia vs. Czech Republic, at Glasgow, Scotland
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, England vs. Scotland, at London
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, Chile vs. Bolivia, at Cuiaba, Brazil
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America, Argentina vs. Uruguay, at Brasília, Brazil (re-airs at 10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1)
SURFING
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Surf Ranch Pro, at Lemoore, Calif.
SWIMMING
10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Paralympic Trials
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Heats, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)
9 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin
8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour, tournaments in London and Halle
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin