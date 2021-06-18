 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday June 18
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPNU; Formula One, French Grand Prix, Practice

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Rackley Roofing 200, Practice, at Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice, at Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Rackley Roofing 200, Qualifying, at Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Rackley Roofing 200, at Nashville, Tenn. (pre-race show at 7 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, French Grand Prix, Practice

GOLF

8 a.m. and 10 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open"

10:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, at Grand Rapids, Mich.

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Second Round, at La Jolla, Calif.

6 p.m.; WSLS, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Second Round

9 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, Second Round

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, at Ascot, England

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Atlanta 

7 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN2, N.Y. Mets at Washington

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview

NBA

7:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference semifinals, Game 6, Philadelphia at Atlanta

10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference semifinals, Game 6, Utah at L.A. Clippers

NHL 

8 p.m.; USA Network, Western Conference finals, Game 4, Vegas at Montreal

SOCCER 

8:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Sweden vs. Slovakia, at St. Petersburg, Russia

11:30 a.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, Croatia vs. Czech Republic, at Glasgow, Scotland

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, UEFA European Championship, England vs. Scotland, at London

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Copa America, Chile vs. Bolivia, at Cuiaba, Brazil

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America, Argentina vs. Uruguay, at Brasília, Brazil (re-airs at 10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1)

SURFING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Surf Ranch Pro, at Lemoore, Calif.

SWIMMING

10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Paralympic Trials

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Heats, at Omaha, Neb. (same-day tape)

9 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Omaha, Neb.

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin

8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour, tournaments in London and Halle

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Birmingham and Berlin

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Paralympic Trials

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Rounds, at Eugene, Ore.

10 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Eugene, Ore.

WNBA 

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Los Angeles

