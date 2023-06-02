AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Western

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Spain Grand Prix, Practice

3 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Detroit Grand Prix, Practice

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Toyota 200, Qualifying, at Madison, Ill.

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Epping, N.H. (same-day tape)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon; ESPN Plus, NCAA Regional, Army at Virginia

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Regional, Texas Tech vs. UConn, at Gainesville, Fla.

Noon; SEC Network, NCAA Regional, Ball St. at Kentucky

1 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Regional, N.C. St. vs. Campbell, at Columbia, S.C.

3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional, Tulane at LSU

6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional, Charlotte vs. Tennessee, at Clemson, S.C.

7 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Regional, North Carolina vs. Iowa, at Terre Haute, Ind.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Regional, Oklahoma vs. East Carolina, at Charlottesville

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Tournament, George Mason at Wake Forest

8 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Regional, E. Illinois at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional, Arizona vs. TCU, at Fayetteville, Ark.

10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Regional, Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Texas A&M, at Stanford, Calif.

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Porsche European Open, Second Round, at Winsen, Germany

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, at Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, at Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, First Round, at Des Moines, Iowa

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, First Round (same-day tape)

HOCKEY

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Memorial Cup, Semifinal, at Kamloops, British Columbia

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Milwaukee at Cincinnati

7 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington

8:10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Cleveland at Minnesota

10 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at San Francisco

10 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers

NHL

3 p.m.; NHL Network, Stanley Cup Finals Media Day

PICKLEBALL

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PPA Tour, Texas Open

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Redcliffe at New Zealand

SOCCER

5:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Semifinal, U.S. vs. Costa Rica, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Vancouver

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Women’s College World Series, at Oklahoma City, Okla.

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women’s College World Series

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, Third Round

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Third Round

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at Florence, Italy

WNBA

8 p.m.; Ion, Las Vegas at Atlanta

10 p.m.; Ion, Los Angeles at Phoenix