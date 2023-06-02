AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Western
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Spain Grand Prix, Practice
3 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Detroit Grand Prix, Practice
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Toyota 200, Qualifying, at Madison, Ill.
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Epping, N.H. (same-day tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon; ESPN Plus, NCAA Regional, Army at Virginia
Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Regional, Texas Tech vs. UConn, at Gainesville, Fla.
Noon; SEC Network, NCAA Regional, Ball St. at Kentucky
1 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Regional, N.C. St. vs. Campbell, at Columbia, S.C.
3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional, Tulane at LSU
6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional, Charlotte vs. Tennessee, at Clemson, S.C.
7 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Regional, North Carolina vs. Iowa, at Terre Haute, Ind.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Regional, Oklahoma vs. East Carolina, at Charlottesville
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Tournament, George Mason at Wake Forest
8 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Regional, E. Illinois at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Regional, Arizona vs. TCU, at Fayetteville, Ark.
10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Regional, Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Texas A&M, at Stanford, Calif.
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Porsche European Open, Second Round, at Winsen, Germany
11 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, at Jersey City, N.J.
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, at Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m.; Peacock, Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, First Round, at Des Moines, Iowa
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, First Round (same-day tape)
HOCKEY
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Memorial Cup, Semifinal, at Kamloops, British Columbia
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Milwaukee at Cincinnati
7 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington
8:10 p.m.; Apple TV+, Cleveland at Minnesota
10 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at San Francisco
10 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers
NHL
3 p.m.; NHL Network, Stanley Cup Finals Media Day
PICKLEBALL
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PPA Tour, Texas Open
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Redcliffe at New Zealand
SOCCER
5:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, Semifinal, U.S. vs. Costa Rica, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Vancouver
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Women’s College World Series, at Oklahoma City, Okla.
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women’s College World Series
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, Third Round
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Third Round
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at Florence, Italy
WNBA
8 p.m.; Ion, Las Vegas at Atlanta
10 p.m.; Ion, Los Angeles at Phoenix