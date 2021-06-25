 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday June 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, AnywhereIsPossible 200, at Long Pond, Pa.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Vanderbilt vs. N.C. State, at Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Miss. State vs. Texas-Virginia winner

GOLF

6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW International Open, Second Round, at  Munich

10 a.m.; Peacock, European Tour, BMW International Open, Second Round

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, at Johns Creek, Ga.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Second Round, at Cromwell, Conn.

5 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, at Akron, Ohio

GYMNASTICS

7:30 p.m.; Olympic Channel, U.S. Olympic Trials, Women's Competition, at St. Louis

8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Women's Competition

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LACROSSE

1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPNU, High School, STX National Showcase, at Columbia, Md.

11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, at Baltimore (same-day tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Draft Combine, at Cary, N.C.

7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimroe at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.; ESPN2, "Bearing Witness: A Profile of Darnella Frazier"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, LUX Fight League, Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno, at Monterrey, Mexico

9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 261, Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky, at Uncasville, Conn.

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Combate Global, at Miami

NBA 

3 p.m.; ESPNU, NBA Draft Combine, at Chicago

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Grizz Gaming at Wizards District Gaming

8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, Atlanta at Milwaukee

NHL

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 7, N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay

SOCCER 

7 p.m.; ESPN2, "ESPN FC"

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Orlando City at Inter Miami 

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Eastbourne, Mallorca and Bad Homburg

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals, at Eugene, Ore.

