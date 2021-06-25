Sports TV listings for Friday June 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, ARCA Series, AnywhereIsPossible 200, at Long Pond, Pa.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Styrian Grand Prix, Practice
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Vanderbilt vs. N.C. State, at Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Miss. State vs. Texas-Virginia winner
GOLF
6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW International Open, Second Round, at Munich
10 a.m.; Peacock, European Tour, BMW International Open, Second Round
11 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, at Johns Creek, Ga.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Second Round, at Cromwell, Conn.
5 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, at Akron, Ohio
GYMNASTICS
7:30 p.m.; Olympic Channel, U.S. Olympic Trials, Women's Competition, at St. Louis
8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Olympic Trials, Women's Competition
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
LACROSSE
1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPNU, High School, STX National Showcase, at Columbia, Md.
11:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, at Baltimore (same-day tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Draft Combine, at Cary, N.C.
7 p.m.: MASN, Baltimroe at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Miami
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.; ESPN2, "Bearing Witness: A Profile of Darnella Frazier"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, LUX Fight League, Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno, at Monterrey, Mexico
9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 261, Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky, at Uncasville, Conn.
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Combate Global, at Miami
NBA
3 p.m.; ESPNU, NBA Draft Combine, at Chicago
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Grizz Gaming at Wizards District Gaming
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, Atlanta at Milwaukee
NHL
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference finals, Game 7, N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "ESPN FC"
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Orlando City at Inter Miami