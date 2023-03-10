AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Avondale, Ariz. (same-day tape)
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150, at Avondale, Ariz.
BASEBALL
6 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Baseball Classic, continuation of coverage of South Korea vs. Japan, at Tokyo
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Baseball Classic, China vs. Australia, at Tokyo
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Baseball Classic, Panama vs. Italy, at Taichung, Taiwan
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, World Baseball Classic, Czech Republic vs. Japan, at Tokyo
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m; ACC Network Extra, Boston College at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Radford
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at North Carolina
7 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Miami
CYCLING
8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Paris-Nice, Stage 6
GOLF
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The Players Championship, Second Round, at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
2 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Third Round, at Singapore
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, N.Y. Yankees at Detroit (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Houston vs. N.Y. Mets (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Saturday); MLB Network, Spring Training, Cincinnati vs. Seattle (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Quarterfinal, Rutgers vs. Purdue, at Chicago
12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Conference USA Semifinal, at Frisco, Texas
1 p.m.; ESPN, SEC Quarterfinal, Miss. State vs. Alabama, at Nashville, Tenn.
1 p.m.; ESPN2, American Athletic Conference Quarterfinal, ECU vs. Houston, at Fort Worth, Texas
2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network Big Ten Quarterfinal, Ohio State vs. Michigan St.
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Conference USA Semifinal
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, SEC Quarterfinal
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, American Athletic Conference Quarterfinal, Temple vs. Cincinnati
5 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mid-American Conference Semifinal, Ohio vs. Toledo, at Cleveland
6 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Semifinal, at Atlantic City, N.J.
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Quarterfinal
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East Semifinal, Marquette vs. UConn, at New York
7 p.m.; ESPN, ACC Semifinal, Miami vs. Duke, at Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 Semifinal, Iowa State vs. Kansas, at Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference Quarterfinal, UCF vs. Memphis
7 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mid-American Conference Semifinal
8:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Semifinal
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Quarterfinal
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East Semifinal
9:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Quarterfinal
9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West Semifinal, at Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, ACC Semifinal
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 Semifinal
9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference Quarterfinal
11:30 p.m.; ESPN, Pac-12 Semifinal, at Las Vegas
11:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Big West Semifinal, at Henderson, Nev.
Midnight; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West Semifinal
1:30 a.m. (Saturday); ESPNU, Big West Semifinal (delayed tape)
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Chicoutimi at Gatineau
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 292, Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson, at San Jose, Calif
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Atlanta at Washington
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Cleveland at Miami
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Toronto at L.A. Lakers
RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Canterbury-Bankstown at Melbourne
SKIING
7 a.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, Run 2, at Are, Sweden
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at North Carolina
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Georgia Tech at Virginia
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open
TRACK AND FIELD
11:28 a.m. and 8:58 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA indoor championships, Day 1
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPNU, Big 12 Quarterfinal, West Virginia vs. Oklahoma St., at Kansas City, Mo.
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Quarterfinal
5 p.m.; ESPNU, America East Championship, Albany at Vermont