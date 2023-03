AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Practice, at Sakhir, Bahrain

9:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Practice

3 p.m.; IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Practice

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Qualifying, at Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying,

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 (pre-race show at 8 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Charlotte at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Quarterfinal, Michigan St. at Notre Dame

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Colorado College at Denver

GOLF

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Second Round

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, at Bay Hill, Fla.

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic, First Round, at Tucson, Ariz. (same-day tape)

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, at Singapore

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, MASN2, live races

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Washington vs. N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Detroit vs. Philadelphia (same-day tape)

8:30 p.m.; MLBN Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego

11:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels (same-day tape)

2:30 a.m. (Saturday); MLB Network, Preseason, Boston vs. Minnesota (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN Plus, Big South quarterfinal, Charleston Southern at UNC Asheville, at Charlotte, N.C.

2:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South quarterfinal, Gardner-Webb at USC Upstate

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Southern Conference first round, The Citadel vs. Mercer, at Asheville, N.C.

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South quarterfinal, Campbell at Longwood

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Toledo at Ball St.

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Akron at Kent St.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Dayton at St. Louis

7:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Southern Conference first round, VMI vs. Chattanooga, at Asheville, N.C.

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Bowling Green at Ohio

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Ohio Valley Conference Semifinal, at Evansville, Ind.

8:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South Quarterfinal, Winthrop vs. Radford, at Asheville, N.C.

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU. Ohio Valley Conference Semifinal, at Evansville, Ind.

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, New Mexico at Colorado St.

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8 p.m.; NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Winnipeg at Regina

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Brooklyn at Boston

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Memphis at Denver

NFL

3 p.m.; NFL Network, NFL Scouting Combine, Defensive Backs and Special Teams, at Indianapolis

NHL

10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; NHL Network, NHL Trade Deadline Day

1 p.m.; ESPN2, NHL Trade Deadline Special

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Lazio at Napoli

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Tijuana

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. State at Virginia Tech

SWIMMING

6 p.m.; Peacock, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Dubai, Acapulco, Santiago, Austin and Monterrey

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia at Syracuse

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network, ACC Quarterfinal, Wake Forest vs. Louisville, at Greensboro, N.C.

11 a.m.; Atlantic 10 Quarterfinal, George Mason vs. UMass

Noon; SEC Network, SEC Quarterfinal, at Greenville, S.C.

12:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Sun Belt Quarterfinal, Marshall vs. JMU

12:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Quarterfinal, at Minneapolis

1:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Atlantic 10 Quarterfinal, Richmond vs. Fordham

2 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Quarterfinal, N.C. State vs. Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Quarterfinal

3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Sun Belt Quarterfinal, Old Dominion vs. Troy

3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Quarterfinal

6 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Quarterfinal

6 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Quarterfinal

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Quarterfinal

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Quarterfinal, Miami-BC winner vs. Virginia Tech, at Greensboro, N.C.

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Quarterfinal

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Quarterfinal

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Florida at Oklahoma

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Boston College at North Carolina

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia