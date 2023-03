AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Essendon at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

9:25 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, Practice

12:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, Qualifying

BOWLING

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, USBC Masters, Match Play, at Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Iowa

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Gardner-Webb

6 p.m.; MASN, St. Bonaventure at VCU

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at LSU

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Virginia Tech

GOLF

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, Second Round, at, San Antonio

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, DIO Implant L.A. Open, Second Round

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, DIO Implant L.A. Open, Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, GEICO Nationals, Semifinals, at Fort Myers, Fla.la.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, The Throne, Semifinal, at Atlanta

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.; ESPNU, GEICO Nationals, Semifinal, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. McDonogh (Md.), at Fort Myers, Fla.

12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, GEICO Nationals, Semifinal, Montverde (Fla.) vs. Westtown (Pa.)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

8 p.m.; MASN2, live races

LACROSSE

5 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Duke at Virginia

7:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Men, Boston U. at Navy

7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, National Lacrosse League, New York at Georgia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.; MLBN Network, N.Y. Mets at Miami

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at San Diego

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; CBS Sports Network, "NCAA March Madness 360," Final Four team practices in Houston

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami Final Four Practice, at Houston

4:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Reese's College All-Star Game, at Houston (including Justyn Mutts, Kihei Clark and Jake Stephens)

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown"

MEN'S GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Championships, at Columbus, Ohio

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 293, Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James, at, Temecula, Calif.

NBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Orlando at Washington

8 p.m.; NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Denver at Phoenix

NBA G LEAGUE

Noon; ESPN2, Eastern Conference Semifinal, Cleveland at Long Island

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo

RUGBY

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, New England at Utah

11:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Newcastle at Manly-Warringah

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Duke at Virginia Tech

TENNIS

1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Miami Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN, Women's Final Four Special, at Dallas

6 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing but Net" Pregame Show, at Dallas

6:30 p.m.; WFXR, "Ticket to Texas: History in the Making," at Dallas

7 p.m.; ESPN, Final Four, LSU vs. Virginia Tech, at Dallas (traditional telecast with Rebecca Lobo, Ryan Ruocco, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Final Four, LSU vs. Virginia Tech, at Dallas (alternate telecast with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi)

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, LSU vs. Virginia Tech, at Dallas (Beyond the Rim telecast with aerial camera view)

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, LSU vs. Virginia Tech, at Dallas (On the Rail telecast with floor view and natural sound)

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Final Four, Iowa vs. South Carolina (traditional telecast with Rebecca Lobo, Ryan Ruocco, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe)

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Final Four, Iowa vs. South Carolina (alternate telecast with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi)

11:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net" Final Four postgame show

XFL

7 p.m.; FX, Seattle at Arlington