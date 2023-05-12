AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Essendon at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, Practice, at Indianapolis
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.
4 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, Qualifying
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Shriners Children's 300, Qualifying
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Buckle Up South Carolina 200
COLLEGE BASEBALL
People are also reading…
4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia Tech
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at UNC Asheville
5:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Florida
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, East Tenn. State at VMI
7 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at North Carolina
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at LSU
CORNHOLE
9 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, SuperHole IV Prelim No. 4 (taped)
FISHING
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Salt Life Bluewater Tournament, at St. Augustine, Fla.
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Soudal Open, Second Round, at Schilde, Belgium
10:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, at Clifton, N.J.
1 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Regions Tradition, Second Round, at Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, at McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Finland vs. U.S., at Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Latvia vs. Canada, at Riga, Latvia
5 a.m. (Saturday); NHL Network, World Championship, Switzerland vs. Slovenia, at Riga, Latvia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MASN2, Pittsburgh at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington
8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Kansas City at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.; Showtime. Bellator 296, Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards, at Paris
NBA
7:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6, New York at Miami
10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6, Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5, Florida at Toronto
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5, Edmonton at Vegas
RODEO
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, World Finals, Day 1, at Fort Worth, Texas
ROWING
8 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC championships, at Raleigh, N.C.
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Florida State vs. Virginia Tech, at South Bend, Ind.
Noon; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference Semifinal, at Tampa, Fla.
Noon; Fox Sports 2, Big East Semifinal, at Storrs, Conn.
1:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Semifinal, at Oklahoma City
4 p.m.; ESPN2, SEC Semifinal, at Fayetteville, Ark.
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinal, at Urbana, Ill.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Semifinal
6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, SEC Semifinal
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Pac-12 Semifinal, at Tucson, Ariz.
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinal
10 p.m.; ESPNU, Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St.
10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Pac-12 Semifinal
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC outdoor championships, at Raleigh, N.C.
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South outdoor championships, at Rock Hill, S.C.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA First Round, Albany vs. Virginia, at Denver