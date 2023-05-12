AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at North Melbourne

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Essendon at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, Practice, at Indianapolis

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.

4 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, Qualifying

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Shriners Children's 300, Qualifying

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Buckle Up South Carolina 200

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at UNC Asheville

5:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Florida

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, East Tenn. State at VMI

7 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at North Carolina

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi St. at LSU

CORNHOLE

9 p.m.; ESPN2, American Cornhole League, SuperHole IV Prelim No. 4 (taped)

FISHING

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Salt Life Bluewater Tournament, at St. Augustine, Fla.

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Soudal Open, Second Round, at Schilde, Belgium

10:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, at Clifton, N.J.

1 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Regions Tradition, Second Round, at Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, at McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Finland vs. U.S., at Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Latvia vs. Canada, at Riga, Latvia

5 a.m. (Saturday); NHL Network, World Championship, Switzerland vs. Slovenia, at Riga, Latvia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN2, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Mets at Washington

8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago Cubs at Minnesota

8 p.m.; Apple TV+, Kansas City at Milwaukee

10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; Showtime. Bellator 296, Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards, at Paris

NBA

7:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6, New York at Miami

10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6, Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5, Florida at Toronto

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5, Edmonton at Vegas

RODEO

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, World Finals, Day 1, at Fort Worth, Texas

ROWING

8 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC championships, at Raleigh, N.C.

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Florida State vs. Virginia Tech, at South Bend, Ind.

Noon; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference Semifinal, at Tampa, Fla.

Noon; Fox Sports 2, Big East Semifinal, at Storrs, Conn.

1:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Semifinal, at Oklahoma City

4 p.m.; ESPN2, SEC Semifinal, at Fayetteville, Ark.

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinal, at Urbana, Ill.

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Semifinal

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, SEC Semifinal

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Pac-12 Semifinal, at Tucson, Ariz.

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinal

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St.

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Pac-12 Semifinal

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC outdoor championships, at Raleigh, N.C.

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South outdoor championships, at Rock Hill, S.C.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA First Round, Albany vs. Virginia, at Denver