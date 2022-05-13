Sports TV listings for Friday May 13

AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, practice, at Indianapolis
4 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, qualifying
5:35 p.m.; Peacock, Indy Lights race
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Sydney
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.; ESPNU, Indiana St. at S. Illinois
5:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Tennessee
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson at Virginia
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer
People are also reading…
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Longwood at Radford
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami at Florida State
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Nebraska at Illinois
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Xavier at UConn
8:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Mississippi at LSU
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Alabama at Auburn
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Soudal Open, Second Round, at Antwerp, Belgium
10:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, at Clifton, N.J.
1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Regions Tradition, Second Round, at Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, at McKinney, Texas
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, U.S. vs. Latvia, at Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Germany vs. Canada, at Helsinki
5 a.m. (Saturday); NHL Network, World Championships, Sweden vs. Austria, at Tampere, Finland
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, San Diego at Atlanta
7 p.m.; MASN, Houston at Washington
7 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit
9:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago Cubs at Arizona
MEN'S LACROSSE
10 p.m.; ESPNU, National Lacrosse League, Western Conference Finals, Game 1, Colorado at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 281, Michael Page vs. Logan Storley, at London
NBA
7:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6, Boston at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6, Memphis at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.; TBS, NBC Sports Washington, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 6, Florida at Washington
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 6, Calgary at Dallas
RODEO
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Fort Worth, Texas
ROWING
8 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC championships, prelims, at Clemson, S.C.
RUGBY
6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Brisbane at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, OL Reign at Portland
SOFTBALL
Noon and 3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East Semifinals, at Rosemont, Ill.
1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal, Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, at Pittsburgh
2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Semifinals, at East Lansing, Mich.
2 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Semifinal, at Oklahoma City
3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, SEC Semifinals, at Gainesville, Fla.
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Semifinal
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC outdoor championships, at Durham, N.C.
7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Championships, at Eugene, Ore.
USFL
8 p.m.; USA Network, Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, at Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Dallas at Washington
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPN Plus, NCAA tournament, first round, Virginia vs. Southern Cal, at Chapel Hill, N.C.
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA tournament, first round, UConn vs. JMU, at Baltimore