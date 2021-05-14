Sports TV listings for Friday May 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Collingwood at Sydney
2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Gold Coast
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Greater Western Sydney at Richmond
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, Qualifying, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Missouri St. at Illinois St.
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, East Tenn. State at VMI
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Duke
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Wake Forest at Virginia
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Charleston Southern at Radford
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Florida St.
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi
CORNHOLE
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Pro Shootout semifinals, at Erie, Pa.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Betfred British Masters, Third Round, at Warwickshire, England
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, at Duluth, Ga.
3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, at McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Black Eyed Susan, at Baltimore
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; MLB Network, Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, Game 1
7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Boston
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Arizona
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC 262 preview
NBA
2 p.m.; NBA TV, Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees Press Conference
6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Cleveland at Washington
9:45 p.m.; ESPN, New Orleans at Golden State
NHL
8 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Winnipeg
RODEO
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Invitational, at Billings, Mont. (same-day tape)
ROWING
8 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC championships, at Clemson, S.C.
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Newcastle
6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA men's semifinal, Marshall vs. North Carolina, at Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA,men's semifinal, Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, at Cary, N.C.
SOFTBALL
11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South tournament, at Boiling Springs, N.C.
Noon; ESPNU, Big 12 tournament, Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, at Oklahoma City
Noon and 3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East semifinals, at Storrs, Conn.
1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, at Louisville, Ky.
3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, at Louisville, Ky.
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern
4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Southeastern Conference semifinals, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn St.
7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Arizona
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Iowa
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Stanford
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, UCLA at Arizona
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open, men's and women's singles quarterfinals, men's doubles semifinal and women's doubles quarterfinals
8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis CHannel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC outdoor championships, at Raleigh, N.C.
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at New York
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Minnesota
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
5 p.m.; ESPN3, NCAA tournament, first round, UConn vs. Virginia, at South Bend, Ind.
5 p.m.; ESPN3, NCAA tournament, first round, Johns Hopkins vs. James Madison, at Chapel Hill, N.C.