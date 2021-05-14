 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday May 14
Sports TV listings for Friday May 14

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Collingwood at Sydney

2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Gold Coast

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Greater Western Sydney at Richmond

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix, Qualifying, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Missouri St. at Illinois St.

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, East Tenn. State at VMI

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Duke

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Wake Forest at Virginia

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Charleston Southern at Radford

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Florida St.

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi

CORNHOLE

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Pro Shootout semifinals, at Erie, Pa.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Betfred British Masters, Third Round, at Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, at Duluth, Ga.

3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, at McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Black Eyed Susan, at Baltimore

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; MLB Network, Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, Game 1

7 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Boston 

9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Arizona

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC 262 preview

NBA

2 p.m.; NBA TV, Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees Press Conference

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Cleveland at Washington

9:45 p.m.; ESPN, New Orleans at Golden State

NHL 

8 p.m.; NHL Network, Toronto at Winnipeg

RODEO

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Invitational, at Billings, Mont. (same-day tape)

ROWING

8 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC championships, at Clemson, S.C.

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Newcastle 

6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA men's semifinal, Marshall vs. North Carolina, at Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA,men's semifinal, Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, at Cary, N.C.

SOFTBALL

11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South tournament, at Boiling Springs, N.C.

Noon; ESPNU, Big 12 tournament, Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, at Oklahoma City

Noon and 3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Big East semifinals, at Storrs, Conn.

1 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, at Louisville, Ky.

3:30 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC semifinal, at Louisville, Ky.

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Northwestern

4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Southeastern Conference semifinals, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn St.

7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Arizona

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Iowa

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Stanford

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, UCLA at Arizona

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Italian Open, men's and women's singles quarterfinals, men's doubles semifinal and women's doubles quarterfinals

8 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis CHannel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC outdoor championships, at Raleigh, N.C.

WNBA 

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at New York

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Phoenix at Minnesota 

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

5 p.m.; ESPN3, NCAA tournament, first round, UConn vs. Virginia, at South Bend, Ind.

5 p.m.; ESPN3, NCAA tournament, first round, Johns Hopkins vs. James Madison, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Tags

