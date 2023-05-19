AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Western
2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Geelong at Fremantle
5:15 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Richmond at Essendon
AUTO RACING
Noon; Peacock, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, Practice
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Practice, at North Wilkesboro, N.C.
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Open and All-Star Race, Practice, at North Wilkesboro, N.C.
5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Race, Qualifying
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, Qualifying, at Elwood, Ill.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Presbyterian at Radford
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Penn St.
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Georgia Tech
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame vs. Boston College, at Fenway Park (preceded by "ACC P.M." at Fenway at 4 p.m.)
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Michigan St.
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Vanderbilt
GOLF
7 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Second Round, at Rochester, N.Y. (traditional telecast)
7:50 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Second Round, Featured Groups
8:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Second Round, Featured Holes
11 a.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, Second Round (alternate telecast with Matt Barrie and Michael Collins)
11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "PGA Championship: On the Range"
1 p.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, Second Round (traditional telecast)
1 p.m.; ESPN2, PGA Championship, Second Round (alternate telecast with Matt Barrie and Michael Collins)
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "PGA Championship: Clubhouse Report"
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Hungary vs. Finland, at Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, at Riga, Latvia
5 a.m. (Saturday); NHL Network, World Championship, U.S. vs. Denmark, at Tampere, Finland
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
4:30 p.m.; Peacock, Black-Eyed Susan, at Baltimore
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MASN, Detroit at Washington
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Baltimore at Toronto
7:20 p.m.; Apple TV+, Seattle at Atlanta
8 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis
NBA
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2, Miami at Boston
NHL
8:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Finals, Game 1, Dallas at Vegas
RODEO
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, World Finals, at Fort Worth, Texas
RUGBY
3:25 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, North Queensland at Wests
SOFTBALL
Noon; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament, George Mason at Duke
1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Mississippi vs. Baylor, at Salt Lake City
1 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament: Miami of Ohio vs. Kentucky, at Evanston, Ill.
2 p.m.; ACC Network, NCAA Tournament, Boston U. vs. Virginia Tech, at Athens, Ga.
3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, Louisville vs. Indiana, at Knoxville, Tenn.
3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, UNC Greensboro at Clemson
4:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA Tournament, N.C. Central at Georgia
5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Oregon, at Fayetteville, Ark.
5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Hofstra at Oklahoma
6 p.m.; SEC Network, NCAA Tournament, Prairie View A&M at LSU
7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Tournament, UCF vs. South Carolina, at Tallahassee, Fla.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Nebraska vs. Wichita St., at Stillwater, Okla.
9 p.m.; ESPNU. NCAA Tournament, Long Beach St. at Stanford
11 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament. San Diego St. vs. Liberty, at Los Angeles
SWIMMING
8 p.m.; Peacock, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Mission Viejo, Calif.
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Italian Open, Doubles Semifinal
9:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Italian Open, Singles Semifinal
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Italian Open, Women's Singles Semifinal and Men's Doubles Semifinal
5:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, NCAA Division I Championships, Men’s and Women’s Team Semifinals
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, New York at Washington
11 p.m.; ESPN, Los Angeles at Phoenix