AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 1, Fremantle at Melbourne
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)' Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Practice, at Monte Carlo, Monaco
10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Practice
11 a.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, Final Practice on Carb Day
1:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Indianapolis 500, Pit Stop Competition
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150, at Concord, N.C.
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200
BASKETBALL
Noon; NBA TV, Africa League, Third-Place Game, Petroleos de Luanda vs. Stade Malien, at Kigali, Rwanda
3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Patriots Basketball Club vs. NBA Academy Africa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network, ACC Tournament, Boston College vs. Clemson, at Durham, N.C.
3 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Tournament, Duke vs. Miami
3 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, at Omaha, Neb.
4 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Fourth Round, at Hoover, Ala.
7 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Fourth Round
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, KLM Open, Second Round, at Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, at Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, at Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope, Match Play Day 3, at Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
6:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago White Sox at Detroit
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Atlanta
7 p.m.; MASN2, Texas at Baltimore
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, San Diego at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Kansas City
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Canberra at South Sydney
SOCCER
1:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-20 World Cup, Slovakia vs. U.S., at San Juan, Argentina
5:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF U-20 Championship, U.S. vs. Panama, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
SOFTBALL
Noon; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Stanford at Duke
2 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Clemson at Oklahoma
4 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Texas at Tennessee
6 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oregon vs. Oklahoma St., at Stillwater, Okla.
8 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Florida St. vs. Georgia, at Tallahassee, Fla.
8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Northwestern at Alabama
10 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Louisiana-Lafayette at Washington
10 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, San Diego St. at Utah
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open Qualifying and semifinals in Geneva, Lyon, Strasbourg and Rabat
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, NCAA East meet, at Jacksonville, Fla.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Semifinal, Denver vs. Northwestern, at Cary, N.C.
5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Semifinal, Boston College vs. Syracuse, at Cary, N.C.