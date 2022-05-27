Sports TV listings for Friday May 27

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Noon; NBA TV, Third Place Game, Zamalek vs. F.A.P, at Kigali, Rwanda
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Western at West Coast
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Practice
10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Practice
11 a.m.; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Practice
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Pit Stop Challenge
1:30 p.m.; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.
3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (pre-race show at 8 p.m.)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, Third Round, at Omaha, Neb.
11 a.m.; MASN, ACC Tournament, Virginia vs. Notre Dame, at Charlotte, N.C.
2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, Third Round
3 p.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Wake Forest vs. Miami
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, Third Round
6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Tournament, Third Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
7 p.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, at Charlotte, N.C.
9:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Tournament, Third Round
10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, Third Round
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Dutch Open, Second Round, at Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, at Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, at Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.; Golf Chanel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 3, at Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Baltimore at Boston
7 p.m.; MASN, Colorado at Washington
9:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Toronto at L.A. Angels
NBA
8:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6, Miami at Boston
NHL
8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6, Colorado at St. Louis
SOCCER
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at Orlando
SOFTBALL
Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Arizona at Mississippi St.
2 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Florida at Virginia Tech
4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, UCF at Oklahoma
6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Arkansas vs. Texas, at Fayetteville, Ark.
8 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Northwestern at Arizona St.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, at Stillwater, Okla.
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Oregon St. at Stanford
11 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Duke at UCLA
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, Third Round
7 a.m.; MASN2, French Open
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Third Round
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Semifinal, Northwestern vs. North Carolina, at Baltimore
5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Semifinal, Boston College vs. Maryland, at Baltimore