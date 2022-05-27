 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday May 27

Mark Shaver

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Noon; NBA TV, Third Place Game, Zamalek vs. F.A.P, at Kigali, Rwanda

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Western at West Coast

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Practice

10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Monaco Grand Prix, Practice

11 a.m.; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Practice

2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Pit Stop Challenge

1:30 p.m.; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (pre-race show at 8 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, Third Round, at Omaha, Neb.

11 a.m.; MASN, ACC Tournament, Virginia vs. Notre Dame, at Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, Third Round

3 p.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Wake Forest vs. Miami

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, Third Round

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Tournament, Third Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

7 p.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, at Charlotte, N.C.

9:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Tournament, Third Round

10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, Third Round

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Dutch Open, Second Round, at Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, at Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, at Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.; Golf Chanel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 3, at Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Baltimore at Boston

7 p.m.; MASN, Colorado at Washington

9:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Toronto at L.A. Angels

NBA

8:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6, Miami at Boston

NHL

8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6, Colorado at St. Louis

SOCCER

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League, Washington at Orlando

SOFTBALL

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Arizona at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Florida at Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, UCF at Oklahoma

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Arkansas vs. Texas, at Fayetteville, Ark.

8 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Northwestern at Arizona St.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, at Stillwater, Okla.

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Oregon St. at Stanford

11 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Duke at UCLA

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, Third Round

7 a.m.; MASN2, French Open

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Third Round

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Semifinal, Northwestern vs. North Carolina, at Baltimore

5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Semifinal, Boston College vs. Maryland, at Baltimore

