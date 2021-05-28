 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Friday May 28
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Friday May 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at St. Kilda

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Essendon at West Coast

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Indianapolis 500, Carb Day

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Practice, at Concord, N.C.

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice, at Concord, N.C.

5:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Qualifying, at Concord, N.C.

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, at Concord, N.C.

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200, at Concord, N.C. (pre-race show at 8 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8:30 a.m.; MASN, ACC tournament, N.C. State vs. Pittsburgh, at Charlotte, N.C. (taped Thursday)

11 a.m.; MASN2, ACC tournament, Virginia vs. Notre Dame, at Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Nebraska

3 p.m.; MASN2, ACC tournament, Miami vs. Florida State, at Charlotte, N.C.

4 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Fourth Round, at Hoover, Ala.

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Ohio St.

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Washington St.

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC tournament, N.C. State vs. North Carolina, at Charlotte, N.C.

7:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Fourth Round, at Hoover, Ala.

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Stanford

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Made in Denmark, Second Round, at Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, at Tulsa, Okla.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, at Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match Play Day 3, at Las Vegas

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Canada vs. Kazakhstan, at Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Norway vs. Latvia

5 a.m. (Saturday); NHL Network, World Championship, Great Britain vs. Czech Republic

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MASN, Milwaukee at Washington

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets

8 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Xtreme Fighting Championships, Young Guns 2, at Des Moines, Iowa

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Xtreme Fighting Championships, XFC 44, at Des Moines, Iowa

NBA 

7:10 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, New York at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.; WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Brooklyn at Boston (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, L.A. Clippers at Dallas

NHL

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Central Division First Round, Game 7, Minnesota at Vegas

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Kentucky at Alabama

3 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Washington at Oklahoma

5 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Texas at Oklahoma St.

5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Georgia at Florida

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, LSU vs. Florida St., at Baton Rouge, La.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Arizona at Arkansas

9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, James Madison at Missouri

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 2, UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, at Los Angeles

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open qualifying and tournaments in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg

TRACK AND FIELD

12:30 a.m. (Saturday); NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Doha, Qatar (delayed tape)

WNBA

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles at Chicago

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Seattle

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA semifinal, Boston College vs. North Carolina, at Towson, Md.

2 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA semifinal, Syracuse vs. Northwestern, at Towson, Md.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL and NFLPA agree to new salary cap?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert