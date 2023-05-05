AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Geelong
2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, Melbourne at Gold Coast
5:25 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Hawthorn at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Practice, at Miami
BASKETBALL
9 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Petro de Luanda vs. Al Ahly, at Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at The Citadel
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Winthrop at Radford
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Wake Forest
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Alabama
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, DS Automobiles Italian Open, Second Round
Noon; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, at Duluth, Ga.
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, at Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, at San Francisco
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
1 p.m.; USA Network, Kentucky Oaks and other races, at Louisville, Ky.
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Chicago Cubs
6:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Minnesota at Cleveland
7:15 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Arizona
10:15 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Arizona (joined in progress)
MEN'S LACROSSE
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League Semifinal, Loyola (Md.) at Boston U.
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Ivy League Semifinal, Yale vs. Cornell, at New York
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League Semifinal, Lehigh vs. Army, at Boston
8 p.m.; ESPNU, "A Black Lacrosse Experience"
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Ivy League Semifinal, Princeton vs. Penn, at New York
NBA
7:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Boston at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Denver at Phoenix (traditional telecast)
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Denver at Phoenix (alternate telecast with Stephen A. Smith)
NHL
8 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 2, New Jersey at Carolina
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Forge at York
SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Illinois
6 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina at Tennessee
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Wisconsin
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Washington at Stanford
TENNIS
10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Madrid Open, Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon; Peacock, Diamond League, at Doha, Qatar
WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. UCLA, at Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Long Beach St. vs. California
Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, FIU vs. Florida St.
1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, FAU vs. LSU
2 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Stetson vs. TCU
3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Stanford vs. Grand Canyon
4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Georgia St. vs. Southern Cal
5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount