Sports TV listings for Friday May 6

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Fremantle

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, West Coast at Brisbane

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Hawthorn at Essendon

AUTO RACING

2:25 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Miami Grand Prix, Practice

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Dead On Tools 200, Qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.

5:25 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Miami Grand Prix, Practice

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Dead On Tools 200 (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at UNC Greensboro

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Clemson

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Mississippi St.

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

GOLF

8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Betfred British Masters, Second Round

12 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, at Duluth, Ga.

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, at Potomac, Md.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; USA Network, Kentucky Oaks Day, at Louisville, Ky.

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Kentucky Derby preview

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MASN, Kansas City at Baltimore

7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

9:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Tampa Bay at Seattle

9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at L.A. Angels

MEN'S LACROSSE 

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League semifinal, Lehigh at Boston U.

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Ivy League semifinal, Yale vs. Cornell, at Providence, R.I.

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League semifinal, Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, at Boston

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Ivy League semifinal, Penn at Brown

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 280, Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo, at Paris

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, at Arlington, Texas

NBA 

7:10 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Miami at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Phoenix at Dallas

NHL 

7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Carolina at Boston

7:30 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Toronto at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Minnesota at St. Louis

10 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Edmonton at Los Angeles

SOCCER 

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Women's U-17 Semifinal, Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Notre Dame

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Northwestern at Minnesota

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Tennessee

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Arizona St.

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Oregon St.

TENNIS

8 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Madrid Open Quarterfinals

USFL 

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia vs. Michigan, at Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Indiana at Washington

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Los Angeles at Chicago

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Phoenix

WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL 

10 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA First Tournament, FAU vs. Southern Cal, at Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Georgia St. vs. TCU

1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, LSU vs. UCLA

2 p.m. and 3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Elimination Bracket

4 p.m. and 5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Winners Bracket

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinal, Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, at Piscataway, N.J.

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinal, Northwestern at Rutgers

