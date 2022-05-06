Sports TV listings for Friday May 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, North Melbourne at Fremantle
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, West Coast at Brisbane
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Hawthorn at Essendon
AUTO RACING
2:25 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Miami Grand Prix, Practice
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Dead On Tools 200, Qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.
5:25 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Formula One, Miami Grand Prix, Practice
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Dead On Tools 200 (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at UNC Greensboro
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Clemson
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Mississippi St.
10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
GOLF
8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Betfred British Masters, Second Round
12 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, at Duluth, Ga.
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, at Potomac, Md.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; USA Network, Kentucky Oaks Day, at Louisville, Ky.
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Kentucky Derby preview
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.; MASN, Kansas City at Baltimore
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
9:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Tampa Bay at Seattle
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at L.A. Angels
MEN'S LACROSSE
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League semifinal, Lehigh at Boston U.
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Ivy League semifinal, Yale vs. Cornell, at Providence, R.I.
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League semifinal, Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, at Boston
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Ivy League semifinal, Penn at Brown
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 280, Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo, at Paris
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, at Arlington, Texas
NBA
7:10 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Miami at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Phoenix at Dallas
NHL
7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Carolina at Boston
7:30 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Toronto at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Minnesota at St. Louis
10 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Edmonton at Los Angeles
SOCCER
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Women's U-17 Semifinal, Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at Notre Dame
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Northwestern at Minnesota
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Tennessee
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Arizona St.
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Oregon St.
TENNIS
8 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Madrid Open Quarterfinals
USFL
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia vs. Michigan, at Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Indiana at Washington
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Los Angeles at Chicago
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Phoenix
WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA First Tournament, FAU vs. Southern Cal, at Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount
Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Georgia St. vs. TCU
1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, LSU vs. UCLA
2 p.m. and 3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Elimination Bracket
4 p.m. and 5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Winners Bracket
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinal, Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, at Piscataway, N.J.
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten semifinal, Northwestern at Rutgers