Sports TV listings for Friday May 7
Sports TV listings for Friday May 7

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight; Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at Gold Coast

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Adelaide at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix, Practice, at Barcelona

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, LiftKits4Less.com 200, at Darlington, S.C. (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)

5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, Practice

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Samford at VMI, doubleheader

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Campbell at Radford

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Notre Dame

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at Oregon St.

8 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Auburn

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas at TCU

CURLING 

11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Women's Championship, U.S. vs. Russia, at Alberta, Canada

GOLF

9 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, at Las Palmas, Spain

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Regions Tradition, Second Round, at Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, at Charlotte, N.C.

11:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Atlanta

10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

MEN'S LACROSSE

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Robert Morris at Syracuse

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League semifinal, Colgate at Lehigh, Semifinal

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Patriot League semifinal, Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, at Bethlehem, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC preview

9 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 258, Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis, at Uncasville, Conn.

NBA 

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Chicago

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Portland

NHL 

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Dallas at Tampa Bay

RUGBY

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Sydney at Parramatta

SOCCER

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa Leageu semifinal (taped Thursday)

2:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Leicester City

SOFTBALL

5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Purdue

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Auburn at LSU

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Arizona at Oregon

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Stanford at UCLA

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Sea Lions vs. Blues, at Houston

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Madrid Open, singles and doubles quarterfinals

WOMEN'S BEACH VOLLEYBALL 

10 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, First Round, TCU vs. UCLA, at Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, First Round, Loyola Marymount vs. LSU

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, First Round, Cal Poly vs. Southern Cal

1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, First Round, Stanford vs. Florida St.

2 p.m. and 3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Elimination Bracket

4 p.m. and 5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Second Round

