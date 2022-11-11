Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 11

AUTO RACING
10:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, Practice
1:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, Qualifying
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; ESPN2 East Carolina at Cincinnati
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Southern Cal
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Fresno St. at UNLV
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Pairs Short Program
2:25 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Men's Short Program
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Sun City, South Africa
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, at Belleair, Fla.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, at Phoenix
3:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Veterans Classic, Houston vs. St. Joseph's, at Annapolis, Md.
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Boston U. at UConn
6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, USC Upstate at Duke
6:30 p.m.; ESPN, Armed Forces Classic, Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga, from the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Austin Peay at Purdue
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Villanova at Temple
7 p.m.; MASN, The College of Charleston at North Carolina
7 p.m.; MASN2, Northern Iowa at Richmond
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Duquesne at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Stanford at Wisconsin
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Montana at Xavier
8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Veterans Classic, Princeton at Navy
9 p.m.; MASN, Monmouth at Virginia
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Kansas City at Illinois
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan, at Detroit
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Western Illinois at DePaul
NBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Denver at Boston
9:45 p.m.; ESPN, Minnesota at Memphis
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Tampa Bay at Washington
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals, Billie Jean King Cup Finals (U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Canada vs. Switzerland), All American Cup
8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, All American Cup
5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals Championship and Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals
WNBA
5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, WNBA Draft Lottery
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Kansas St. vs. Wisconsin, at Milwaukee
6 p.m.; ESPN2, South Carolina at Maryland
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Bucknell at Virginia Tech
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, USC Upstate at Radford
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Mississippi St.