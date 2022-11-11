Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 11

AUTO RACING

10:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, Practice

1:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, Qualifying

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN2 East Carolina at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Fresno St. at UNLV

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Pairs Short Program

2:25 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Great Britain, Men's Short Program

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, at Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, at Phoenix

3:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Veterans Classic, Houston vs. St. Joseph's, at Annapolis, Md.

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Boston U. at UConn

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, USC Upstate at Duke

6:30 p.m.; ESPN, Armed Forces Classic, Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga, from the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Austin Peay at Purdue

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Villanova at Temple

7 p.m.; MASN, The College of Charleston at North Carolina

7 p.m.; MASN2, Northern Iowa at Richmond

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Duquesne at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Stanford at Wisconsin

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Montana at Xavier

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Veterans Classic, Princeton at Navy

9 p.m.; MASN, Monmouth at Virginia

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Kansas City at Illinois

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan, at Detroit

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Western Illinois at DePaul

NBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Denver at Boston

9:45 p.m.; ESPN, Minnesota at Memphis

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Tampa Bay at Washington

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals, Billie Jean King Cup Finals (U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Canada vs. Switzerland), All American Cup

8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, All American Cup

5 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals Championship and Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals

WNBA

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, WNBA Draft Lottery

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Kansas St. vs. Wisconsin, at Milwaukee

6 p.m.; ESPN2, South Carolina at Maryland

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Bucknell at Virginia Tech

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, USC Upstate at Radford

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Mississippi St.