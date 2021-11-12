 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 12
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

10:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, Practice 

1:55 p.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, Qualifying

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Cincinnati at South Florida

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wyoming at Boise St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Wisconsin at Notre Dame

GOLF

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, at Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, Second Round

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, at Phoenix

1 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, Women's Asia Pacific Amateur, Final Round, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Championship, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell (Texas)

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Donda Academy (Calif.) vs. Premier Academy (Texas), at Coppell, Texas

8 p.m.; Peacock, McKinney (Texas) vs. Wagner (Texas), at Coppell, Texas

9:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), at Coppell, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Natchitoches Central (La.) at Woodlawn (La.)

HORSE RACING

Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; MLB Network, Rawlings Platinum Glove, Team Defensive and Minor League Gold Glove Awards

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Veterans Classic, Richmond vs. Utah St., at Annapolis, Md.

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, W. Michigan at Michigan St.

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Asheville Championship semifinal, W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Kent St. at Xavier

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Central Arkansas at Butler

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ESPN Plus, Radford at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Presbyterian

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Army at Duke

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Robert Morris at Kentucky

8 p.m.; MASN2, UTSA at Oklahoma

8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Veterans Classic, Virginia Tech at Navy

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana St. at Purdue

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Pittsburgh at West Virginia

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, New Hampshire at Marquette

9 p.m.; ACC Network, Brown at North Carolina

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona

9:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Asheville Championship semifinal, Princeton vs. South Carolina

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Stanford at Santa Clara

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, SMU at Oregon

11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Villanova at UCLA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 271, Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh, at Hollywood, Fla.

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at Boston

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Columbus

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Switzerland at Italy 

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, High Point at Virginia

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, Ohio State at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Cincinnati

SWIMMING

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League Playoffs

TENNIS

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of WTA Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals, Stockholm Open and Linz Open

8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, at Guadalajara

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

11:30 a.m.; MASN2, Arkansas State at Oklahoma

4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Louisville vs. Arizona, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, South Carolina vs. South Dakota, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

4 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Arizona State

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert