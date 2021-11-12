Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 12

AUTO RACING
10:25 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, Practice
1:55 p.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, Qualifying
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Cincinnati at South Florida
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wyoming at Boise St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Wisconsin at Notre Dame
GOLF
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, at Belleair, Fla.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, Second Round
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, at Phoenix
1 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, Women's Asia Pacific Amateur, Final Round, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
5 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Championship, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell (Texas)
6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Donda Academy (Calif.) vs. Premier Academy (Texas), at Coppell, Texas
8 p.m.; Peacock, McKinney (Texas) vs. Wagner (Texas), at Coppell, Texas
9:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), at Coppell, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Natchitoches Central (La.) at Woodlawn (La.)
HORSE RACING
Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; MLB Network, Rawlings Platinum Glove, Team Defensive and Minor League Gold Glove Awards
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Veterans Classic, Richmond vs. Utah St., at Annapolis, Md.
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, W. Michigan at Michigan St.
6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Asheville Championship semifinal, W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Kent St. at Xavier
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Central Arkansas at Butler
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ESPN Plus, Radford at Virginia
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Presbyterian
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Army at Duke
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Robert Morris at Kentucky
8 p.m.; MASN2, UTSA at Oklahoma
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Veterans Classic, Virginia Tech at Navy
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana St. at Purdue
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Pittsburgh at West Virginia
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, New Hampshire at Marquette
9 p.m.; ACC Network, Brown at North Carolina
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona
9:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Asheville Championship semifinal, Princeton vs. South Carolina
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Stanford at Santa Clara
11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, SMU at Oregon
11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Villanova at UCLA
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 271, Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh, at Hollywood, Fla.
NBA
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at Boston
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Chicago at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Columbus
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Switzerland at Italy
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, High Point at Virginia
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, Ohio State at Virginia Tech
9 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Cincinnati
SWIMMING
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League Playoffs
TENNIS
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of WTA Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals, Stockholm Open and Linz Open
8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, at Guadalajara
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.; MASN2, Arkansas State at Oklahoma