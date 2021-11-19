Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 19

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Qatar Grand Prix, Practice
5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Qatar Grand Prix, Practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Memphis at Houston
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Air Force at Nevada
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Washington St.
11:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Diego St. at UNLV
CURLING
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Men's And Women's Finals, at Omaha, Neb.
FIGURE SKATING
7 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix France
GOLF
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, Second Round, at St. Simons Island, Ga.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, at Naples, Fla.
2 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Desert Ridge (Ariz.) at Brophy Prep (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Bahrain International Trophy
11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPN2, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Semifinal, Conway
Noon; ESPNU, Charleston Classic, Consolation Game
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, Semifinal
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Consolation Game
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jersey Mike's Classic, UMass vs. UNC Greensboro, at St. Petersburg, Fla.
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Semifinal
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Liberty vs. Iona, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jersey Mike's Classic, Weber St. vs. Ball State
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Towson at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Hofstra at Maryland
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Siena at Georgetown
7 p.m.; MASN, Coppin State at Virginia
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Furman
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, UMass-Lowell at George Washington
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), George Mason at James Maidson
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, Semifinal
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Ohio at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Consolation Game
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Lafayette at Duke
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia Tech at Georgia
10 p.m.; ESPNU, Roman Main Event, Semifinal, Arizona vs. Wichita St., at Las Vegas
12:30 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Roman Main Event, Semifinal, Michigan vs. UNLV,
NBA
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Boston
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Dallas at Phoenix
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles, at Turin, Italy
12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles
3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles
5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles Semifinal
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Lenoir-Rhyne at Radford
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Purdue
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Nebraska
WRESTLING
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Ohio State at Virginia Tech