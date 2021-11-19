 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 19
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Qatar Grand Prix, Practice

5:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Qatar Grand Prix, Practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Memphis at Houston

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Air Force at Nevada

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Washington St.

11:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Diego St. at UNLV

CURLING

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, Men's And Women's Finals, at Omaha, Neb.

FIGURE SKATING

7 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix France

GOLF

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, Second Round, at St. Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, at Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Desert Ridge (Ariz.) at Brophy Prep (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Bahrain International Trophy

11:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN2, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Semifinal, Conway

Noon; ESPNU, Charleston Classic, Consolation Game

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Consolation Game

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jersey Mike's Classic, UMass vs. UNC Greensboro, at St. Petersburg, Fla.

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Semifinal

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Liberty vs. Iona, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jersey Mike's Classic, Weber St. vs. Ball State

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Towson at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Hofstra at Maryland

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Siena at Georgetown

7 p.m.; MASN, Coppin State at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Furman

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, UMass-Lowell at George Washington

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), George Mason at James Maidson

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, Semifinal

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Ohio at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Consolation Game

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Lafayette at Duke

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia Tech at Georgia

10 p.m.; ESPNU, Roman Main Event, Semifinal, Arizona vs. Wichita St., at Las Vegas

12:30 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Roman Main Event, Semifinal, Michigan vs. UNLV, 

NBA

7:45 p.m.; ESPN, L.A. Lakers at Boston

10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Dallas at Phoenix

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles, at Turin, Italy

12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles 

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles 

5:30 a.m. (Saturday); Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles Semifinal

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Lenoir-Rhyne at Radford

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

2 p.m.; ACC Network, Boston College at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Purdue

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Nebraska

WRESTLING

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Ohio State at Virginia Tech

