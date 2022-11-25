Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; WSET, Tulane at Cincinnati

Noon; WDBJ, Utah St. at Boise St.

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Noon; ESPN, Baylor at Texas

Noon; ESPNU, Toledo at Western Michigan

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona St. at Arizona

3:30 p.m.; WSET, N.C. State at North Carolina

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Arkansas at Missouri

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at Colorado State

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Iowa

4:30 p.m.; WFXR, UCLA at California

7:30 p.m.; WSET, Florida at Florida State

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wyoming at Fresno St.

FIGURE SKATING

6 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Pairs Short

7:50 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Women's Short

10:45 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Men's Short

5:45 a.m. (Saturday); Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Pairs Free

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Johannesburg

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Andalucia Costa Del Sol Spanish Women's Open, Second Round

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Australasian Tour, Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round

5 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour, Joburg Open, Third Round, at Johannesburg

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Louisiana quarterfinal game

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.

12:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Jackson State at Indiana

1 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Third-Place Game, at Nassau, Bahamas

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas A&M at DePaul

1:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation Game

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Phil Knight Invitational, Consolation Game, at Portland, Ore

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal, at Portland, Ore.

3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, Seventh-Place Game

5:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation Game

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Phil Knight Legacy, Consolation Game

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Semifinal Iowa vs. Clemson, at Niceville, Fla.

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, Championship

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal

9 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Phil Knight Legacy, Consolation Game

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, Semifinal

9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Semifinal, TCU vs. California

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Fifth Place Game

11:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal

Midnight; ESPN2, Phil Knight Invitational, Consolation Game

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Professional Fighters League World Championship, Prelims, at New York

8 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, Professional Fighters League World Championship, Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

NBA

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami

8 p.m.; NBA TV, New Orleans at Memphis

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Denver at L.A. Clippers

NHL

1 p.m.; NHL Network, Carolina at Boston

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Calgary at Washington

5:30 p.m.; TNT, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

8 p.m.; TNT, St. Louis at Tampa Bay

SOCCER

8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Qatar vs. Senegal, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 7 a.m.)

11 a.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Netherlands vs. Ecuador, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 10 a.m.)

2 p.m.; WRXR, World Cup, England vs. U.S., at Al Khor, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Tunsia vs. Australia, at Al Wakrah, Qatar

TENNIS

10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Davis Cup Semifinal, Australia vs. Croatia, at Malaga, Spain

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, Maryland vs. DePaul

6 p.m.; ESPN2, Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal, UConn vs. Duke, at Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Colorado at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal, Iowa vs. Oregon State

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska