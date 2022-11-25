Sports TV listings for Friday Nov. 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon; WSET, Tulane at Cincinnati
Noon; WDBJ, Utah St. at Boise St.
Noon; CBS Sports Network, Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
Noon; ESPN, Baylor at Texas
Noon; ESPNU, Toledo at Western Michigan
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Arizona St. at Arizona
3:30 p.m.; WSET, N.C. State at North Carolina
3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Arkansas at Missouri
3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at Colorado State
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Iowa
4:30 p.m.; WFXR, UCLA at California
7:30 p.m.; WSET, Florida at Florida State
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Wyoming at Fresno St.
FIGURE SKATING
6 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Pairs Short
7:50 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Women's Short
10:45 a.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Men's Short
5:45 a.m. (Saturday); Peacock, Grand Prix Finland, Pairs Free
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Johannesburg
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Andalucia Costa Del Sol Spanish Women's Open, Second Round
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Australasian Tour, Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round
5 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour, Joburg Open, Third Round, at Johannesburg
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Louisiana quarterfinal game
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal, at Orlando, Fla.
12:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Jackson State at Indiana
1 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Third-Place Game, at Nassau, Bahamas
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas A&M at DePaul
1:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation Game
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Phil Knight Invitational, Consolation Game, at Portland, Ore
3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal, at Portland, Ore.
3:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, Seventh-Place Game
5:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, Semifinal
5:30 p.m.; ESPNEWS, ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation Game
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Phil Knight Legacy, Consolation Game
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Semifinal Iowa vs. Clemson, at Niceville, Fla.
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, Championship
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal
9 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Phil Knight Legacy, Consolation Game
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, Semifinal
9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Semifinal, TCU vs. California
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Fifth Place Game
11:30 p.m.; ESPN, Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal
Midnight; ESPN2, Phil Knight Invitational, Consolation Game
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Professional Fighters League World Championship, Prelims, at New York
8 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, Professional Fighters League World Championship, Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco
NBA
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami
8 p.m.; NBA TV, New Orleans at Memphis
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Denver at L.A. Clippers
NHL
1 p.m.; NHL Network, Carolina at Boston
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Calgary at Washington
5:30 p.m.; TNT, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
8 p.m.; TNT, St. Louis at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
8 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Qatar vs. Senegal, at Doha, Qatar (pregame show at 7 a.m.)
11 a.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Netherlands vs. Ecuador, at Al Rayyan, Qatar (pregame show at 10 a.m.)
2 p.m.; WRXR, World Cup, England vs. U.S., at Al Khor, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, World Cup, Tunsia vs. Australia, at Al Wakrah, Qatar
TENNIS
10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, Davis Cup Semifinal, Australia vs. Croatia, at Malaga, Spain
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, Maryland vs. DePaul
6 p.m.; ESPN2, Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal, UConn vs. Duke, at Portland, Ore.
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Colorado at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Phil Knight Legacy, Semifinal, Iowa vs. Oregon State
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska