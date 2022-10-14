Sports TV listings for Friday Oct. 14

AUTO RACING
8:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 302, Practice and Qualifying, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Brown at Princeton
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Navy at SMU
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UTSA at FIU
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.; Peacock, Northern Michigan at Notre Dame
FIELD HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Michigan
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Wake Forest at Virginia
GOLF
People are also reading…
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, at Sotogrande, Spain
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, First Round, at Cary, N.C.
10:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, Third Round, at Inzai, Japan
2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, Ladies European PGA Tour, Aramco Team Series, Second Round, at Ferry Point, New York (delayed tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Springdale (Ark.) at Rogers (Ark.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; TBS, A.L. Divisional Series, Game 2, Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees (rescheduled from Thursday)
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.L Divisional Series, Game 3, Atlanta at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.L Divisional Series, Game 3, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky Big Blue Madness, at Lexington, Ky.
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Boston vs. Toronto, at Montreal
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at New York
10 p.m.; ESPN2, Preseason, Denver at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Tampa Bay at Columbus
SOCCER
6:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. U.S., at Bhubaneswar, India
10:20 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Germany vs. Chile, at Fatorda, India
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Brentford
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Wofford at VMI
5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
5 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Wisconsin at Maryland
6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Notre Dame at Duke
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Penn St. at Michigan
8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, North Carolina at NC State
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Quarterfinals in San Diego, Florence, Gijon and Cluj-Napoca
8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, San Diego Open, Quarterfinals
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Dayton at VCU
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Gardner-Webb
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Florida State at Virginia
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Louisville
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Nebraska
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Mississippi St.