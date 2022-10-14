 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Friday Oct. 14

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8:30 p.m.; USA Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco Uniforms 302, Practice and Qualifying, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Brown at Princeton

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Navy at SMU

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UTSA at FIU

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.; Peacock, Northern Michigan at Notre Dame

FIELD HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Michigan

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Wake Forest at Virginia

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, at Sotogrande, Spain

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, SAS Championship, First Round, at Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, Third Round, at Inzai, Japan

2:30 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, Ladies European PGA Tour, Aramco Team Series, Second Round, at Ferry Point, New York (delayed tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Springdale (Ark.) at Rogers (Ark.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; TBS, A.L. Divisional Series, Game 2, Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees (rescheduled from Thursday)

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.L Divisional Series, Game 3, Atlanta at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, N.L Divisional Series, Game 3, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky Big Blue Madness, at Lexington, Ky.

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Boston vs. Toronto, at Montreal

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Washington at New York

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Preseason, Denver at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Tampa Bay at Columbus

SOCCER

6:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. U.S., at Bhubaneswar, India

10:20 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Germany vs. Chile, at Fatorda, India

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Brentford

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Wofford at VMI

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.; ESPNU, College Men, Wisconsin at Maryland

6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Notre Dame at Duke

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Penn St. at Michigan

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, North Carolina at NC State

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Quarterfinals in San Diego, Florence, Gijon and Cluj-Napoca

8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, San Diego Open, Quarterfinals

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

1 p.m.; MASN, Dayton at VCU

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Gardner-Webb

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Florida State at Virginia

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Louisville

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Nebraska

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Mississippi St.

