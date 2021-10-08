Sports TV listings for Friday Oct. 8

AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Turkish Grand Prix, Practice
4:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Turkish Grand Prix, Practice
BOXING
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Fox Spors 1, Fury-Wilder weigh-in, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8:30 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten men's and women's basketball media days, press conferences
11 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten media days special
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Charlotte at FIU
7 p.m.; ESPN, Temple at Cincinnati
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Morgan St. at Howard
9 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," at Lane Stadium
10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Stanford at Arizona St.
DRAG RACING
10:15 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Qualifying, at Dallas (same-day tape)
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Spanish Open, Second Round
11 a.m.; ESPN2, PGA Junior League Championship, First Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, at West Caldwell, N.J.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, at Jacksonville, Fla.
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, at Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.; ESPNU, St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.)
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Bixby (Okla.) at Choctaw (Okla.)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, at Lexington, Ky.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, A.L. Division Series, Game 2, Chicago White Sox at Houston
4:30 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 1, Atlanta at Milwaukee
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 2, Boston at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 1, LA Dodgers at San Francisco
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Milwaukee at Brooklyn
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Philadelphia at Washington
10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Wales at Czech Republic
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, The Citadel at VMI
5 p.m.; MASN, College Men, Louisville at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, NC State at Syracuse
8 p.m.; MASN, College Men, Boston College at Virginia
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open, at Indian Wells, Calif.
2 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open
WNBA
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 5, Phoenix at Las Vegas
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma at TCU
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech at Virginia
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at N.C. State
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Penn St.
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Texas A&M
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Arizona
11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at UCLA