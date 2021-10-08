 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Friday Oct. 8
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Friday Oct. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Turkish Grand Prix, Practice

4:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Turkish Grand Prix, Practice

BOXING

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Fox Spors 1, Fury-Wilder weigh-in, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8:30 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten men's and women's basketball media days, press conferences

11 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten media days special

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Charlotte at FIU

7 p.m.; ESPN, Temple at Cincinnati

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Morgan St. at Howard

9 p.m.; ACC Network, "In Play," at Lane Stadium

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Stanford at Arizona St.

DRAG RACING

10:15 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, Qualifying, at Dallas (same-day tape)

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Spanish Open, Second Round

11 a.m.; ESPN2, PGA Junior League Championship, First Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

Noon; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, at West Caldwell, N.J.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, at Jacksonville, Fla.

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, at Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.)

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Bixby (Okla.) at Choctaw (Okla.)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, at Lexington, Ky.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, A.L. Division Series, Game 2, Chicago White Sox at Houston

4:30 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 1, Atlanta at Milwaukee

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 2, Boston at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 1, LA Dodgers at San Francisco

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Milwaukee at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Philadelphia at Washington

10 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Wales at Czech Republic

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, The Citadel at VMI

5 p.m.; MASN, College Men, Louisville at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, NC State at Syracuse

8 p.m.; MASN, College Men, Boston College at Virginia

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open, at Indian Wells, Calif.

2 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open

WNBA

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 5, Phoenix at Las Vegas

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Oklahoma at TCU

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech at Virginia

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at N.C. State

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Penn St.

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Texas A&M

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Arizona

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at UCLA

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert