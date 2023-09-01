AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Practice
6 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice
BASKETBALL
6 a.m.; ESPN2, FIBA World Cup, Second Round, continuation of coverage of U.S. vs. Montenegro, at Manila
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami of Ohio at Miami
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Central Michigan at Michigan St.
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Stanford at Hawaii
CYCLING
8:50 a.m.; Peacock, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 7
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at St. Joseph's
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, European Masters, Second Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.)
8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Westmore (Okla.) at Yukon (Okla.)
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1)
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Miami
9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Arizona
10 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Arizona (joined in progress)
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
RUGBY
6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Sydney at South Sydney
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, West Ham at Luton Town
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Syracuse at Penn St.
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, James Madison at Radford
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Washington at Indiana
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Mazatlan at Juarez
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Third Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round
WNBA
8 p.m.; Ion, Connecticut at New York
WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Carlton
1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at Adelaide
3 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Western at Geelong
5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Essendon at Hawthorn
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
10:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Memphis vs. Virginia Tech, at Toledo
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia vs. Quinnipiac, at New York
6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Toledo
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Pittsburgh at Kentucky
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Towson at Fairleigh Dickinson