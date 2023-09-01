AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, Practice

6 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar Series, Grand Prix of Portland, Practice

BASKETBALL

6 a.m.; ESPN2, FIBA World Cup, Second Round, continuation of coverage of U.S. vs. Montenegro, at Manila

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Miami of Ohio at Miami

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Central Michigan at Michigan St.

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Stanford at Hawaii

CYCLING

8:50 a.m.; Peacock, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 7

FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at St. Joseph's

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, European Masters, Second Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.)

8 p.m.; Cox Ch. 9, Westmore (Okla.) at Yukon (Okla.)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1)

7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Miami

9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Arizona

10 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Arizona (joined in progress)

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

RUGBY

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Sydney at South Sydney

SOCCER

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, West Ham at Luton Town

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Syracuse at Penn St.

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, James Madison at Radford

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Washington at Indiana

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Mazatlan at Juarez

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Third Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Third Round

WNBA

8 p.m.; Ion, Connecticut at New York

WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Gold Coast at Carlton

1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Port Adelaide at Adelaide

3 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Western at Geelong

5 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, Essendon at Hawthorn

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

10:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Memphis vs. Virginia Tech, at Toledo

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia vs. Quinnipiac, at New York

6:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Toledo

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Pittsburgh at Kentucky

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Towson at Fairleigh Dickinson